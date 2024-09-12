Jennifer Lopez Might Be Moving Into Historic $55 Million Estate Amid Ben Affleck Divorce
The pop star is setting her sights on the home of late BCBG founder Max Azria.
Princess Diana had her revenge dress, and it seems like Jennifer Lopez might just get her revenge house.
The pop star — who filed for divorce from husband Ben Affleck in August — is said to be in negotations for her dream home, and it's certainly a whopper of a property.
Per TMZ, Lopez, 55, has set her sights on the former home of late BCBG founder Max Azria, and if you want to take a peek, the historic Los Angeles property is right on Zillow for your browsing pleasure.
Dubbed the Azria estate, the incredible 30,000-square-foot mansion is currently on the market for a cool $55 million.
According to TMZ, the actress "is trying to negotiate the price down to somewhere in the range of $30 million to $39 million" but is "close to striking a deal."
The estate — which features a "long, gated driveway" for "security and peace of mind," per its Zillow listing — was built in 1939 by famed architect Paul Williams, who designed homes for stars like Frank Sinatra.
With 14 bedrooms and 25 (!) bathrooms, the home would give J.Lo plenty of space for her friends and family, and additional features include an infinity pool, sauna, tennis court and greenhouse.
And when it comes to extra space, this mansion doesn't just have any old she-shed, with a separate 5,500-square-foot building housing an office, theater and game room.
Lopez would also be surrounded by famous neighbors like Tom Ford and Sean "Diddy" Combs, whose home (which is also up for sale) borders the estate.
This isn't the first time the Marry Me star has set foot on the Azria estate; she looked at the property with Affleck in 2023 and she also filmed on the grounds for her movie Atlas.
Unfortunately, the house comes with one catch, as there's currently a breach-of-contract battle between Max Azria's widow, Lubov Azria, and investor Ron Burkle, who placed a winning $30 million bid on the estate in the spring.
Sources tell TMZ that Lopez "started showing renewed interest in the home in August" despite the lawsuit and has "taken several tours."
As for Lopez and Affleck's own mansion, the property is also listed on Zillow, with the 12 bedroom, 24 bath home going for $68 million.
Whether or not the singer strikes a deal on the Azria estate remains to be seen, but just imagine the housewarming party.
Kristin Contino joined Marie Claire as its Senior Royal and Celebrity editor in 2024. She's covered major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation over the years, placing a particular focus on the British royal family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
