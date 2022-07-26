Jennifer Lopez Posed in Her Birthday Suit to Mark Turning 53

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Jennifer Lopez is of course an actress, a singer, and a style icon. But thanks to JLo Beauty, she has also cemented herself as a true beauty business mogul.

On her 53rd birthday, July 24, the star dropped a first look at her eponymous beauty line's new JLo Body collection, and posed nude for the cover of the promotional video she posted on Instagram.

She posed in her birthday suit on her birthday. I mean, talk about genius marketing.

Anyway, once you click "play," it all gets a touch more suitable for work, with the star lounging in a black cutout bodysuit rather than fully naked.

Lopez captioned the clip, "We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!

"Today’s my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT™ Targeted Booty Balm. Head over to JLoBeauty.com to shop the video for some seriously sexy science! #JLoBeauty

"Directed by: @jasonbergh

"Music by: @thegoldenfilter"

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The Booty Balm in question costs $65, and is described on the website as "a clinically tested, high-performance formula inspired by the most iconic booty that visibly firms and hydrates skin and fades the appearance of stretch marks for a smoother, more refined-looking booty."

So, presumably, if you want a booty like J. Lo's, this balm might help. You can also use it wherever you want skin to look firmer and smoother.