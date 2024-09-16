Jeremy Allen White Wants His 'The Bear' Costars "to Be in Each Other's Lives Forever"
"My beautiful cast, I love you forever."
FX's The Bear was shown a lot of love at the Emmys, with Jeremy Allen White making a heartfelt tribute to his cast mates from the stage.
Puerto Rican actress Liza Colón-Zayas, who portrays Tina on the show, won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Colón-Zayas also made history by being the first ever Latina actress to win in her Emmy category. Meanwhile, Colón-Zayas' costars, Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, took home the Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively.
When Allen took to the stage to collect his award for playing Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in The Bear, he appeared to be overcome with emotion. "My heart is just beating right out of its chest," he explained (via The Independent). "Thank you for choosing me. I am so, so, so lucky. I’m so grateful. Thank you."
He then made sure to speak directly to his The Bear costars, saying, "My beautiful cast, I love you forever. I love to work with you, and I want us to be in each other’s lives forever. I love you so dearly."
The Bear also triumphed in the guest star categories at the Emmys, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jon Bernthal scoring Outstanding Guest Star in a Comedy Series trophies.
Curtis, who plays the family matriarch Donna Berzatto on the series, said in her speech (via People), "You know there’s a saying, 'Hurt people, hurt people,' but I also think you can add to that and say, 'Helped people help people,' and I think that’s the story of The Bear."
She continued, "It's astonishing that I got this opportunity at this point in my life... this beautiful, beautiful, beautiful piece of television... that I'm privileged to be in."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
