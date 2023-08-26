Jessica Simpson and Her Daughter Maxwell Channel the 2000s in a Cute Instagram Post

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Jessica Simpson may be a wildly successful entrepreneur and family woman now, but she clearly hasn't forgotten that she kicked off her career at the height of the 2000s. Case in point: A new Instagram post she shared, featuring Simpson and her daughter, 11-year-old Maxwell Drew, wearing outfits that could have come straight off the 2002 VMAs red carpet.

In the post, which Simpson captured "Bring your Barbie to work day" (probably a nod to bringing Maxwell along with her to an event she posted about later), Simpson is wearing a hot pink mini dress paired with teased blonde locks, while Maxwell dons a very Britney Spears-esque double denim look, with a cropped top and studded belt.

These outfits are giving some serious 2000s realness. Like, they could be on Making the Band.

The star later posted a video from an event for PetSafe featuring herself, Maxwell—who the family calls "Maxi" for short—and the family's dog, a cute doodle named Penny Lane.

Simpson shares her children—Maxi, Ace Knute, and Birdie Mae—with her husband, Eric Johnson, whom she married in 2014.

Though she's long since moved on, this week marks the 20th anniversary of Newlyweds, the MTV reality show that starred Simpson and then-husband Nick Lachey as they navigated the early days of their marriage. The show helped rocket Simpson to megafame (though she had a respectable pop career of her own well before marrying the 98 Degrees frontman), and made the couple tabloid fixtures before they eventually divorced in December 2005.

If her Instagram is any indication, family remains Jessica's number one priority—and she and her daughter are clearly super close.