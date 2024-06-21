Joe Alwyn Says He's "So Lucky to Be Close" to Taylor Swift's Pal Emma Stone
They've starred in two movies together.
Joe Alwyn's breakup with Taylor Swift luckily didn't cost him his friendship with Emma Stone—who is also super close with the popstar.
Alwyn spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the June 20 premiere for the new Yorgos Lanthimos movie, Kinds of Kindness, in which he stars alongside Stone, plus Margaret Qualley (another close pal of Swift's), Jesse Plemons, Hunter Schafer, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Mamoudou Athie, and Keke Palmer.
A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)
A photo posted by on
Reporter Rachel Smith quoted Stone as having called Alwyn "one of the sweetest people you could ever meet in the world," and asked him how he felt about his costar.
"I would say it back," he said. "I mean, yeah, I feel so lucky to be close to her, and she's the best. She's obviously wildly talented, and she's just the best."
Smith then asked Alwyn and Athie to settle the debate on whether they call the actress Emma or Emily, and they both agreed that it's Emily (this is her real name, and she has expressed a preference for it several times, FYI).
Alwyn has previously starred alongside Stone in another of Lanthimos' movies, The Favourite.
Taylor Swift, who was in a relationship with Alwyn for six years until their April 2023 breakup, has been besties with Stone since the late 2000s, with the Easy A star even having a writing credit on Swift's latest album The Tortured Poets Department. "When Emma Falls in Love" from Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is also widely believed to be about her.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
As for Qualley, she's the wife of Swift's producer Jack Antonoff, with the three celebs often spending time together.
Alwyn reflected on his and Swift's high-profile breakup in a candid interview published over the weekend.
"I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years," he told the Sunday Times. "That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Ben Affleck Says Jennifer Lopez' Fame Is "F***ing Bananas" in Contrast to His
His comments come as divorce rumors continue to abound.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince William and His Kids Are the Picture of Wholesome in Birthday Photo Taken by Kate
The prince turns 42 on June 21.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Katie Holmes Enters Summer Friday Mode a Full Day Early
She dressed down a designer piece with her affordable Madewell tote.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Says "F*** Them All" to People Who Think Taylor Swift's New Album Is Monotone
She came to producer Jack Antonoff's defense.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Fans Caused Seismic Activity During Edinburgh Eras Tour
Especially during three particular songs.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Gives Edinburgh Food Bank Generous Donation After Eras Tour Stop in Scotland
Queen behavior, as per.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Is Too Busy Cooking with Boyfriend Travis Kelce to Care About Matty Healy Getting Engaged
And, you know, selling out stadiums all over the globe and writing hit songs and…
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The 1975’s Matty Healy and Model Gabbriette Bechtel Announce Engagement After Less Than a Year of Dating
The news comes only two months after the release of Healy’s ex Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department,” a good chunk of which was reportedly inspired by him and their brief romance this time last year.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jason Kelce Calls Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Level of Celebrity “Crazy,” and Says with That Level of Fame “You Can’t Be a Normal Person”
He even admitted that his wife, Kylie, was “a little but uncomfortable” with “how much it’s become.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sam Heughan Attends Eras Tour in Edinburgh After Joking He Was Going to Steal Taylor Swift From Travis Kelce
He even made the friendship bracelets...
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Travis Kelce Rates His Life 100 Out of 10 Amid Taylor Swift Romance
Awww!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published