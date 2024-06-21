Joe Alwyn Says He's "So Lucky to Be Close" to Taylor Swift's Pal Emma Stone

Joe Alwyn's breakup with Taylor Swift luckily didn't cost him his friendship with Emma Stone—who is also super close with the popstar.

Alwyn spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the June 20 premiere for the new Yorgos Lanthimos movie, Kinds of Kindness, in which he stars alongside Stone, plus Margaret Qualley (another close pal of Swift's), Jesse Plemons, Hunter Schafer, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Mamoudou Athie, and Keke Palmer.

Reporter Rachel Smith quoted Stone as having called Alwyn "one of the sweetest people you could ever meet in the world," and asked him how he felt about his costar.

"I would say it back," he said. "I mean, yeah, I feel so lucky to be close to her, and she's the best. She's obviously wildly talented, and she's just the best."

Smith then asked Alwyn and Athie to settle the debate on whether they call the actress Emma or Emily, and they both agreed that it's Emily (this is her real name, and she has expressed a preference for it several times, FYI).

Alwyn has previously starred alongside Stone in another of Lanthimos' movies, The Favourite.

Taylor Swift, who was in a relationship with Alwyn for six years until their April 2023 breakup, has been besties with Stone since the late 2000s, with the Easy A star even having a writing credit on Swift's latest album The Tortured Poets Department. "When Emma Falls in Love" from Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is also widely believed to be about her.

As for Qualley, she's the wife of Swift's producer Jack Antonoff, with the three celebs often spending time together.

Alwyn reflected on his and Swift's high-profile breakup in a candid interview published over the weekend.

"I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years," he told the Sunday Times. "That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in."