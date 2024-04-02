Here's the thing about Taylor Swift's personal style: Even when she's skipping a red carpet and delivering an acceptance speech over Zoom, she's going to stick with her current album cycle's aesthetic. Such was the case with honors the burgeoning director and decorated singer accepted remotely on Monday night, in a low-key take on her uniform for the The Tortured Poets Department era.

Swift virtually accepted three fan-voted trophies at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, and Tour of the Year. In a pre-recorded acceptance speech televised at the Los Angeles, California, event, Swift appeared on-camera in a navy blue bodysuit and touches of gold jewelry. Her signature red lip and side-parted blonde hair were also in (virtual) attendance.

📺| Taylor Swift accepting Artist Of The Year #iHeartAwardspic.twitter.com/BYDHNziq8xApril 2, 2024 See more

Jacquie Aiche Pavé Letter Mini Earring $650 at Jacquie Aiche

"I want to say thank you so much to anyone who voted for this award," Swift said in her acceptance recording. "You've all been so incredibly supportive over the entire course of my career, but especially this year has been pretty spectacular and I am so grateful for that."

Swift's look was a 180-degree turn from the custom Schiaparelli Grammys outfit she wore earlier this year, with a laid-back vibe more suited to another Nobu lunch date with Travis Kelce than a step-and-repeat. (The iHeartRadio Music Awards are as casual as awards shows come, allowing artists to show their personal style in a more relaxed setting.) Joseph Cassell-Falconer, her longtime stylist, likely worked on the look with her.

While the pair didn't comment on her remote awards show bodysuit—they rarely make statements about her outfits in general—it did have an obvious parallel to her upcoming album's cover. Just like in theTortured Poets' artwork released so far, Swift wears tight-fitting underpinnings in a neutral tone. This time, eagle-eyed fans attributed the navy bodysuit to Alix NYC; on variations of the album cover, she's wearing similarly understated pieces by The Row.

🚨| Taylor Swift has officially won "Artist Of The Year" at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards! #iHeartAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/M8eR477TmnApril 2, 2024 See more

Swift also repeated two accessories fans have noted before: her T-bar gold necklace and T-initial charm earring.

Overall, the look's mix of neutral basics and flashes of gold jewelry aligned with the preppy-chic outfits she's tied to her upcoming album. From casual dinners with friends in New York City, to stops on the Eras Tour in Sydney, Australia, Swift has teased the Tortured Poets' moody soundscape with academic pleats and structured leather accessories, hailing from designers like Miu Miu, Sandy Liang, and The Row.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In Swift's long history of awards show appearances, the iHeartRadio Music Awards are usually a chance for the singer to take a more playful approach to her current album era's aesthetic. At her last appearance, in 2023, she winked at the Midnights era's hazy glamour in a hooded, bejeweled Alexandre Vauthier jumpsuit. For Lover in 2019, she shimmered in a pastel sequin romper and butterfly-embellished heels; for a remote Folklore win during the 2021 pandemic, she opted for folksy florals and a braided crown bun.

Taylor Swift attended the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in a sparkly bodysuit by Alexandre Vauthier, befitting the dark glamour of the Midnights era. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in 2019, Swift embraced the pastels and optimism of the Lover era in a pailette-coated bodysuit and Sophia Webster heels embellished with butterflies. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All the bodysuits, corset tops, pleated mini skirts, and loafers Swift has worn over the past several months will (likely) correspond with expanded album visuals when Tortured Poets finally arrives. As if Swifties needed reminding, the "Anti-Hero" artist noted in her speech that her highly-anticipated eleventh studio album is weeks away.

"You know, we have so many exciting things ahead of us. I'm continuing on with the tour, and most importantly, I have a brand new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which comes out April 19. I can't wait to share it with you," she said. "I just can't wait to keep having fun with you guys, because we have a lot of exciting things coming up."

Note the repetition: Swift mentioned "exciting things" twice. While other Swifties decode whether her double allusion is some sort of Easter egg, you can shop variations on Swift's low-key bodysuit and jewelry pairing below.

Good American Modern Tank Thong Bodysuit $39 at Nordstrom

Missoma Initial Single Charm Hoop Earring - Initial W | 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil $69 at Missoma