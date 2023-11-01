Kaley Cuoco's Daughter Matilda Rocked 5 Different Costumes for Her First Halloween

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's daughter Matilda, born in March 2023, is the cutest baby everâ€”but she somehow got even cuter while celebrating her first Halloween.
The Flight Attendant actress posted photos of Matilda in five different outfits, all more adorable one the other.
"Halloween first timers," she wrote, before describing all the costumes.
These were: an old lady, a Ghostbuster, a chicken as in "winner, winner, chicken dinner," a fuzzy bee, and a football.
"She is the cutest!!!" commented Mean Girls actress Lacey Chabert.
"Awwwwwwwww how can you not eat up this cuteness !!!" said journalist Andrea Canning.
"The cutest baby girl Iâ€™ve ever seen! Beyond adorable!!" wrote comic book writer Rob Liefeld.
A photo posted by kaleycuoco on
This isn't the first time Matilda has made a big fashion statement on Instagram: Back in May, Cuoco dressed the little girl in an adorable NSYNC t-shirt.
Meanwhile, first-time parents Cuoco and Pelphrey sound like they're totally blissful after welcoming Matilda.
The mom of one's Flight Attendant costar Rosie Perez said in April, "She's so happy. The love that you see in her for that child, and for Tommyâ€”you know, 'cause I knew Tommy before I knew Kaley. And so it's just so wonderful.
"Because Kaley, all she ever wanted [was] for someone to love her and to be her partner, and I truly believe she has found that person. And now that they have a childâ€”is just a testament to their love."
Meanwhile, Pelphrey has also gushed about Cuoco's parenting.
"Oh God, it's so cool. She's so good at it," he said soon after Matilda was born.
"You know, it's like all the qualities that I love about Kaley times 100. She's so funny and she's so nurturing and easy and playful and lovingâ€¦ I mean, so loving. You know, it's beautiful."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Travis Kelce Just Filed 5 Trademarks, And Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Giving Him Business Advice
The singer has about 50 (!!!) trademarks to her name.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez Takes Date-Night Dressing to the Next Level
In homage to her iconic Versace gown (you know the one).
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
Prince William Calls Princess Kate “Crazy” for Taking Part in This Extreme Workout
“I absolutely love it,” Kate said.
By Rachel Burchfield