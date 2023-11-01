Kaley Cuoco's Daughter Matilda Rocked 5 Different Costumes for Her First Halloween

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's daughter Matilda, born in March 2023, is the cutest baby everâ€”but she somehow got even cuter while celebrating her first Halloween.

The Flight Attendant actress posted photos of Matilda in five different outfits, all more adorable one the other.

"Halloween first timers," she wrote, before describing all the costumes.

These were: an old lady, a Ghostbuster, a chicken as in "winner, winner, chicken dinner," a fuzzy bee, and a football.

"She is the cutest!!!" commented Mean Girls actress Lacey Chabert.

"Awwwwwwwww how can you not eat up this cuteness !!!" said journalist Andrea Canning.

"The cutest baby girl Iâ€™ve ever seen! Beyond adorable!!" wrote comic book writer Rob Liefeld.

This isn't the first time Matilda has made a big fashion statement on Instagram: Back in May, Cuoco dressed the little girl in an adorable NSYNC t-shirt.

Meanwhile, first-time parents Cuoco and Pelphrey sound like they're totally blissful after welcoming Matilda.

The mom of one's Flight Attendant costar Rosie Perez said in April, "She's so happy. The love that you see in her for that child, and for Tommyâ€”you know, 'cause I knew Tommy before I knew Kaley. And so it's just so wonderful.

"Because Kaley, all she ever wanted [was] for someone to love her and to be her partner, and I truly believe she has found that person. And now that they have a childâ€”is just a testament to their love."

Meanwhile, Pelphrey has also gushed about Cuoco's parenting.

"Oh God, it's so cool. She's so good at it," he said soon after Matilda was born.

"You know, it's like all the qualities that I love about Kaley times 100. She's so funny and she's so nurturing and easy and playful and lovingâ€¦ I mean, so loving. You know, it's beautiful."