Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Reacts to Trump Victory
She's devastated.
Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has responded to Donald Trump winning the presidential election over her stepmom.
Ella took to Instagram Stories on Nov. 7, sharing a Getty photo of herself looking upset with the caption, "Truly no words. We are gonna get through this. It just f***ing hurts like a b*tch right now and that's ok. The fight doesn't stop now. Just please check in on your people right now."
The artist added, "This is the time to organize, mobilize and make a difference in your communities big or small."
She concluded, "I'm here for all of you and I love you guys."
Ella, 25, and her brother Cole Emhoff, 29, are the children of second gentleman Doug Emhoff. He and Kamala Harris got married in 2014, and VP Harris has spoken many times about her close bond with her stepchildren.
In a 2019 essay for ELLE, republished in July 2024, the Vice-President opened up about being "Momala" to Cole and Ella, and about balancing her responsibilities towards her family, and those towards the country.
"Fortunately for me, both Ella and Cole do get it," she wrote. "They are my endless source of love and pure joy. I am so thankful to Doug, to Kerstin [Cole and Ella's mom], and most of all, to Ella and Cole. And as our family embarks together on this new journey—one that has taken me to South Carolina, Iowa, New Hampshire, Ohio, Nevada, and Michigan in the last few weeks alone—I can say one thing with certainty, my heart wouldn’t be whole, nor my life full, without them."
Harris conceded the presidential race to Trump earlier this week, with many celebrities expressing deep upset over the result, including Olivia Rodrigo, Lili Reinhart, and Jimmy Kimmel.
