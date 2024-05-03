Kate Beckinsale Returns to the Red Carpet Following Health Scare

Kate Beckinsale has made her much-anticipated return to the red carpet after her weeks-long hospital stay earlier this year.
The Underworld actress attended the inaugural King's Trust Gala in New York City on May 2, an event supporting King Charles' longtime charity formerly known as The Prince's Trust, and its expansion to the U.S.
"It's been a rough year," Beckinsale told People during the event. "Because my parents have both been unwell and my cat ... it's been a bunch of things. So that's why it's nice to come and see friends and have a little perspective. Everyone's had a bit of a rough year, I think."
Beckinsale was in the hospital for several weeks between March and April, and although she documented the stay on multiple occasions on Instagram, she has since deleted all posts relating to her illness. She never revealed the cause of her hospital stay, though at one point she did post a selfie in which she was wearing a t-shirt that read, "Tummy Troubles Survivor."
At the red-carpet event, Beckinsale was glowing, her hair styled into the bounciest high ponytail I've ever seen and topped with a glamorous black bow.
The star wore what I would describe if I was being whimsical as a glam take on a bridal look, an intricate, layered, one-shoulder white organza gown with cutouts and a high leg slit. She paired it with sky-high white platform sandals and diamond drop earrings, and carried a glittery green clutch to match her bright green, gem-adorned manicure. A whole vibe.
Other King's Trust Gala attendees included Lionel Richie, Kate Moss, Charlotte Tilbury, Emily Ratajkowski, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Laverne Cox, Sam Smith, Edward Enningful, Dominic West, Teyana Taylor, Irina Shayk, Iris Law, and Ashley Graham. Whew!
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Naomi Osaka Does Her Best Zendaya Impression After Watching 'Challengers'
Incredible.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ben Affleck Has Been "There" for Ex Jennifer Garner Following Her Dad's Passing, Source Says
They're still family.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Tiffany Haddish Wanted to Hook Up With Henry Cavill Until She Met Him
Oh my.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published