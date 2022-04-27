Kate Middleton Was Recently Spotted Playing Tennis and Buying George and Charlotte Ice Cream

Kate Middleton has had a preeetty busy work schedule of late, so it's only right that she should get a touch of downtime for a change.

She has used hers wisely in recent weeks, apparently, having been spotted both playing a spot of tennis and getting her kids ice cream on two separate occasions.

On Sunday, April 24, the Duchess of Cambridge yielded her tennis racket at the exclusive Hurlingham Club in London. An onlooker who had noticed her because she looked athletic didn't recognize the royal until he spotted Prince George with her.

Said onlooker also told Hello! Middleton looked like "an attractive young mum"

The duchess is a confirmed tennis fan: She is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AKA Wimbledon), and has even played with tennis champ Emma Raducanu.

Meanwhile, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have previously been reported to be taking tennis lessons, with George having even had private lessons with Roger Federer. Presumably, Louis is still too young to join in on the fun, but a gift from a certain Stan Smith at Wimbledon in 2019 may ensure he follows in his family's footsteps.

As for the ice cream run, it happened a few days earlier, reports the Daily Mail. The duchess took George and Charlotte, both in athletic gear, for "Mr. Whippys," a British ice cream cone, which they purchased from a park vendor. Middleton wore a casual green leopard print dress, black Ray-Bans and black loafers, as captured by a royal fan. It was all strikingly normal.

