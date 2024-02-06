Kelsea Ballerini Addresses Her Disappointment Over Losing a Grammy to Lainey Wilson

Kelsea Ballerini didn't look delighted to lose a Grammy Award on Sunday. I know, shocking, right? Most people love losing!

At the Grammys ceremony, Ballerini's Rolling Up The Welcome Mat lost out in the best country album category to relative newcomer Lainey Wilson's Bell Bottom Country.

After Wilson's win was announced, Ballerini was filmed in the crowd looking a little defeated, and forcing out a fairly demure smile as she clapped dutifully for the "Watermelon Moonshine" singer.

Since the whole internet has taken to lip reading and facial expression analyzing during these awards shows, people immediately picked up on Ballerini's reaction.

One person tweeted, "Kelsea Ballerini’s face when Lainey won. 😳😳😳 Knowing she got snubbed!!!" Then a few publications picked up on this, and it eventually made its way back to Ballerini, who got candid about it all.

"Ooooh y'all," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"You can be bummed for your loss and happy for somebody else’s win at the same time. Two things can be true and both hold valid and valuable space." (Preach.)

"The face reading and reaction analysis is unnecessary and hurtful to everyone," the singer continued. I will take this moment to point out that Ballerini should consider taking a leaf out of her pal Taylor Swift's book and bring a fan with her next time so that she can hide her face from any overeager viewers if she wants.

Ballerini concluded, "A woman's win is a team win. Write about that instead?"

Yes to all of this, and congratulations to Lainey Wilson on a much-deserved win.