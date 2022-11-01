Kendall Jenner Went as a Slice of Cucumber for Halloween, Referencing Her 'Kardashians' Kitchen Struggles

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Say what you will about Kendall Jenner, you can't pretend she doesn't have a sense of humor.

After making headlines with her sexy Jessie from Toy Story costume from this past weekend, the supermodel switched it up for Halloween day on Monday, when she dressed as a giant slice of cucumber and carried around a kitchen knife.

Jenner posted a picture of herself in this very unique costume on Instagram with the caption, "i’m giving out fruits and veggies tonight."

Before you ask, Jenner didn't dress as a cucumber because she's such a huge fan of the vegetable; it was actually a reference to a scene from The Kardashians which both deeply confused and amused viewers.

In said scene, the 818 founder attempts to slice a cucumber but seems to find it oddly difficult, alternately crossing her arms to hold one end of the veggie and holding the end she's cutting (wildly dangerous).

Jenner's unorthodox methods drew comments from social media users such as "The way Kendall Jenner cut that cucumber will haunt me" and "That clip of Kendall Jenner trynna cut the cucumber is nuts to me. How you don’t know how to use a knife ?!"

So: She was making fun of herself by dressing as something she was criticized for, and her famous friends were completely delighted.

"Cryin," said Hailey Bieber.

"You win the award," Khloé Kardashian chimed in.

"Iconic," commented Olivia Pierson.

This comes after Jenner admitted to being affected by the preconceptions people have of her on last week's episode of The Kardashians, explaining that it hurts when people think she's a "mean girl."