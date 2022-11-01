Kendall Jenner Went as a Slice of Cucumber for Halloween, Referencing Her 'Kardashians' Kitchen Struggles

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Say what you will about Kendall Jenner, you can't pretend she doesn't have a sense of humor.
After making headlines with her sexy Jessie from Toy Story costume from this past weekend, the supermodel switched it up for Halloween day on Monday, when she dressed as a giant slice of cucumber and carried around a kitchen knife.
Jenner posted a picture of herself in this very unique costume on Instagram with the caption, "i’m giving out fruits and veggies tonight."
Before you ask, Jenner didn't dress as a cucumber because she's such a huge fan of the vegetable; it was actually a reference to a scene from The Kardashians which both deeply confused and amused viewers.
In said scene, the 818 founder attempts to slice a cucumber but seems to find it oddly difficult, alternately crossing her arms to hold one end of the veggie and holding the end she's cutting (wildly dangerous).
Jenner's unorthodox methods drew comments from social media users such as "The way Kendall Jenner cut that cucumber will haunt me" and "That clip of Kendall Jenner trynna cut the cucumber is nuts to me. How you don’t know how to use a knife ?!"
So: She was making fun of herself by dressing as something she was criticized for, and her famous friends were completely delighted.
"Cryin," said Hailey Bieber.
"You win the award," Khloé Kardashian chimed in.
"Iconic," commented Olivia Pierson.
This comes after Jenner admitted to being affected by the preconceptions people have of her on last week's episode of The Kardashians, explaining that it hurts when people think she's a "mean girl."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Meghan Markle Remembers Feeling "Giddy" as She Shared "Girl Talk" With Sophie Trudeau
It involves an inflatable pizza slice.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
'The Crown' New Season Would "Destroy" the Queen, Friend Says
It covers a difficult period.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Who Is Eugenio Mastrandrea, a.k.a. Lino in 'From Scratch'?
Meet the man behind the Netflix drama's Sicilian heartthrob.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Kourtney Kardashian Says She "Blacked Out" During Her Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker
The story is pretty funny, NGL.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kendall Jenner Responded to Rumors She's a "Mean Girl"
She hates that perception of her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Skilfully Summed Up Kim's "Get Your F***ing Ass Up and Work" Controversy
Khloé knows what's up.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Told Kanye West to Leave His and Kim's Kids Out of Public Drama
This is all very depressing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian Says She Isn't as Close to Kim and Khloé as They Are to Each Other Right Now
!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Revealed Tristan Thompson Proposed, And She Said No
It didn't feel right for her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kris Jenner Literally Forgot She Owned a Beverly Hills Condo
Right, OK, cool, very normal.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Hinted at Her Baby Boy's Name on 'The Kardashians'
Is it Travis?????
By Iris Goldsztajn