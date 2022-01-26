Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Sparked Rumors That Kylie Is Having a Girl During a Shopping Trip

Kylie Jenner is pretty far into her second pregnancy, with an estimated due date of February 2022. So, for her family, it would make sense that it's time to start thinking about baby presents to usher in the Kardashians' latest bundle of joy.

That's presumably what Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian were up to recently when they were spotted shopping for baby items in Sherman Oaks, California (the Daily Mail published the photos).

Notably, the sisters were snapped holding up a doll wearing pink clothes while FaceTiming mom Kris Jenner, which sparked rumors that the former baby of the family—Kylie—is expecting a girl.

Two things to point out here: One, nothing about the color pink makes it inherently a "girl" color; however, we do still as a society tend to associate it with baby girls. Two, the doll's box said "2+" on it, which means Kendall and Khloé could very well have been considering it for any one of their toddler nieces—namely Stormi and Chicago—or for Khloé's own daughter True.

That said, the supermodel and the Good American founder were also spotted browsing other baby items including strollers and cribs, indicating that they probably were in fact shopping for Kylie's second child.

Rumors had previously surfaced that this new baby will in fact be a boy, after Kylie posted an Instagram photo of herself and Stormi wearing baby blue to promote her Kylie Baby range back in September.

Kylie and her partner Travis Scott officially announced that they were expecting earlier that month, through a very cinematic Instagram video.