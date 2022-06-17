Khloé Kardashian's Bob and Square '70s Sunglasses Look Is a Winning Combo

A lot has been made out of Kim Kardashian's fashion choices, but hear me out, though: KHLOÉ.

The Good American founder has totally found her style signature in recent years, and I am personally borderline obsessed with it.

Her latest look was an especially winning combo as far as I'm concerned: For an event ahead of The Kardashians on Hulu's finale, she wore her hair in a long blonde bob (that's "lob" to the initiated), highlighted with giant square Gucci sunglasses with brown-tinted lenses and thick gold hoops. Her hair came courtesy of stylist Andrew Fitzsimmons.

Khloé wore a side boob-baring white halter-neck jumpsuit over white heels, and further accessorized with a gold watch and a black leather clutch bag (it looks like Chanel to me, but the logo was never visible, and I don't have enough fashion knowledge to confirm). What I can tell you is this look was a whole vibe.

(Image credit: Photo by Rachpoot / Bauer-Griffin / Getty)

(Image credit: Photo by RB / Bauer-Griffin / Getty)

After she posted the look on Instagram, friends and family rushed to comment on how stunning Khlo looked at the event. Kylie Jenner wrote simply, "gorg," while Amy Schumer contributed a trio of fire emojis.

(Image credit: Photo by Rachpoot / Bauer-Griffin / Getty)

The Kardashians season one finale centered on the breakdown of Khloé's relationship with Tristan Thompson, after she found out about him fathering a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols.

While she had given Tristan several chances after he was caught cheating on her over the years, this final scandal was the last straw for her, and the two have been co-parenting daughter True separately ever since.

Commenting on the episode on Twitter, Khloé wrote, "This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is. We we’ll always stick together and love one another deeply."