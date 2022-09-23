Khloé Kardashian Hinted at Her Baby Boy's Name on 'The Kardashians'

Is it Travis?????

Khloé Kardashian welcomed a son via surrogate in early August (a lil bb Leo!), but we have yet to be let in on the little boy's name.

Still, in the pilot episode of The Kardashians season two—which was focused entirely on the Good American founder's surrogacy journey amid Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal—she gave us a pretty big hint.

Apparently, just like her mom Kris Jenner named all her daughters with "K" names (Rob got his late father's name, which is cute also), Khloé is set on giving all her children "T" names, following her daughter True Thompson.

At on point in the episode, Kris, Khloé, and family member Cici Bussey are gathered in a home Kris literally forgot she had (um, what the heck?) and discussing how Khloé feels about welcoming her second baby (she feels very conflicted, given the situation with the baby's father).

Then, conversation moves onto the subject of the child's potential name, and Khloé says, "It is going to start with a 'T.' I mean that's really the only names I've been looking at."

Kris then opens up a web page full of boy names in "T," and starts listing them off.

"Tyler, Tucker, Tatum... We can name him Travis and then just have an easy three. Talbot. Thandie."

Though Cici and Khloé tell Kris to stop, she continues, "Terris. I can't stop. I can't!"

Later on in the episode, Kris throws a lion-themed baby shower, and conversation turns once again to the matter of the baby's name. Corey Gamble suggests "Ten." Someone else (Kim?) suggests, "Tiger." I quite like Tiger, to be fair, but after the whole Wolf debacle, I'm not really sure we should go there.

The other suggestions were: Tide, King Triton, Tio, Tupac, Tyler, Truman.

In a later scene, Khloé gives us a glimpse of her son after his birth, but she doesn't confirm his name. Still, at least we know what it starts with, eh? And speaking of which, what's Kylie Jenner's son's name, huh???? This family and secrets, I swear!

