Kim Kardashian Cropped Jennifer Lopez Out of a Selfie With Oprah, But It's Not What You Think

Usually, if you crop someone out of your selfie, it's because they're your evil ex.
But, even though Kim Kardashian gave Jennifer Lopez the crop treatment in a recent photo, I promise there's zero beef between the two stars.
Kardashian posted a selfie with just Oprah Winfrey, taken during Anastasia Beverly Hills’ 25th anniversary party, and we know Lopez was sitting on Winfrey's other side from other photos posted on Instagram.
But the SKIMS founder posted the pic to her Instagram Story to mark Winfrey's birthday, and Lopez just didn't fit in the vertical frame—which seems fair enough.
Besides, Kardashian went on to post a ton of photos that did include Lopez, as if to prove that they are in fact on great terms.
On her grid post, the reality TV star wrote, "Celebrating @anastasiasoare’s 25 year anniversary of her brand @anastasiabeverlyhills. The women who have been on this journey with you coming together to celebrate you was magical! You are the epitome of the American Dream and I couldn’t be more proud of you. I look up to you, you give the best advice and hearing everyone’s kind words about you just reminded me what I already knew."
J. Lo posted a similar selection of pictures with the understated caption, "Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia’s 25th anniversary." Here, Kardashian commented with three white heart emojis, while Anastasia's Instagram account wrote, "What an iconic group!! So happy you could celebrate with us"
The brand's founder, Anastasia Soare, wrote, "Thank you for your support the last 25 years Jennifer. Love you"
Women! Supporting! Women!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
