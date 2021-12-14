Kim Kardashian Hired Kanye West's Music Director to Play Christmas Music to Her Kids Every Morning of December
This is extra, even for Kim K.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
'Tis the season in the Kardashian household. To celebrate, Kim Kardashian has pulled a Christmas move almost worthy of Mariah Carey and hired a Grammy-winning pianist to just... come to her house and play Christmas music to wake up her kids. To be fair, we are talking about a woman who recently spent $10k on a ponytail, so what was she going to do, buy an alarm clock? Please.
The SKIMS founder posted a video of Philip Cornish at the grand piano of her Calabasas home (presumably) on Instagram Stories. In it, he is playing a festive classic while looking out at Kardashian's gigantic Christmas tree. Kardashian captioned it, "Good morning! Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake up the kids."
According to his Instagram bio, Cornish is a Grammy-winning producer, writer, musical director and pianist, and has worked with the likes of Usher and Jessie J. Someone else he has worked with very closely? Oh, nobody, just Kanye West, Kardashian's ex-husband and father to her four children.
So basically Cornish took a side hustle from his job as West's music director to come wake up his kids with his award-winning musical skills. Well, I suppose there are worse ways to pass the time, eh?
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
