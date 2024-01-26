Kim Kardashian's Cutout Dress Launched a New Trend: Hole-Punched Couture

“We’re so back!” is the phrase used by the fashion set to describe Maison Margiela’s Artisanal Couture Spring 2024 show that closed Paris Fashion Week last night. The collection was reminiscent of ‘90s runway theatrics, with Tim Burton-esque models appearing out of a haunted fog and pale, shiny faces courtesy of Pat McGrath. And amid this—with Galliano’s creepy chic designs on full display—Kim Kardashian still managed to make a bombshell statement of her own. Arriving at the Margiela show with Kris and Kylie Jenner at her side, Kardashian wore a cutout dress that was a fantastic hole-punched couture creation.
There’s no better way to describe a Kim Kardashian look than calling it Kim Kardashian-y. She can infuse her personality into anything and still make it feel like Kim: A Balenciaga catsuit, a Marilyn Monroe dress, and now, an optical illusion Margiela dress.
Kardashian's gown boasted circular cutouts throughout that would make you think someone accidentally got carried away with a hole puncher (in the best way!). Each cutout was still slightly attached, revealing a green fabric underneath that created an optical fish-scale illusion. The skin-tight, spaghetti strap dress was crafted from a shiny, velvety fabric, which only added to the mermaid-like illusion.
She chose to add a silver high-neck choker that was detailed with orange and green stones. As for shoes, she chose a pair of hoof-toe Tabi heels from Margiela’s collaboration with Christian Louboutin. Although barely visible, her controversial footwear is still likely to cause a stir.
Kris and Kylie’s looks were equally as unique. Kris took a page out of Dakota Johnon's “Mob Don” book in a black coat and white button-down, and Kylie looked like a mermaid in a sky-blue sheer gown with sequins that looked like fish scales.
One of the best parts of Fashion Week is seeing what celebrities wear to the shows, and the SKIMS mogul’s hole-punched gown adds her to the list of A-listers that shined this week. Other best-dressed looks include Zendaya’s sci-fi Fendi look, Jennifer Lopez’s fairytale flower cape, and Rihanna’s tomboy spin on her Dior ensemble.
With womenswear week on the way, we know this won’t be the last time we’ll see a Kim K appearance in the front row. We’ll be waiting to see what look she’ll Kim-ify next!
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Kaitlin is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer specializing in fashion, beauty, and culture. Her work is also featured in Editorialist, The Everygirl, Bustle, The Zoe Report, and i-D Magazine.
-
No More Lackluster Beauty Routines—This Retailer Is Here to Revamp Your Look
Shop our editor's game changing products.
By Natalie Gray Herder
-
Kris Jenner Was Ever the Supportive Momager With Her Latest Makeup Look
She called SKKN BY KIM's new palettes and lipsticks "so much fun."
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Kylie Jenner Closed Out Couture Week in Nothing But a Bra and Bathrobe
Is shower chic the next big thing?
By India Roby
-
Kylie Jenner Defied Winter Dressing in a Furry Bra and Bathrobe
Is shower chic the next big thing?
By India Roby
-
Greta Lee's Best Style Moments Prove She's a Fashion Tour de Force
The 'Past Lives' actress is a red carpet tour de force.
By India Roby
-
Rihanna Wore a Binary-Bending Outfit of a Men's Jumpsuit and Exposed Bra
The one-piece debuted on the runway a mere five days ago!
By India Roby
-
Kylie Jenner Is a Modern-Day Aphrodite at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Haute Couture Show
Her frothy sheer dress made her look like a Greek goddess arising from the sea.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Paris Fashion Week’s Flower Queen
From floral capes to real-rose coats, her looks have a fairytale feel.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Dakota Johnson's Pinstripe Power Suit Flips the 'Mob Wife' Trend on Its Head
The actress channeled big boss energy while en route to rehearsals for 'Saturday Night Live'.
By India Roby
-
Oscar Nominee Lily Gladstone Is a Full-On Fashion Powerhouse
The 'Killers of a Flower Moon' actress is one to watch in the style space.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Nicole Kidman’s Backless Little Black Dress Brought New Drama to the Wardrobe Staple
Not to mention the gown's hip-level leg slit and open sides!
By Kaitlin Clapinski