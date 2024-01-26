Kim Kardashian's Cutout Dress Launched a New Trend: Hole-Punched Couture

“We’re so back!” is the phrase used by the fashion set to describe Maison Margiela’s Artisanal Couture Spring 2024 show that closed Paris Fashion Week last night. The collection was reminiscent of ‘90s runway theatrics, with Tim Burton-esque models appearing out of a haunted fog and pale, shiny faces courtesy of Pat McGrath. And amid this—with Galliano’s creepy chic designs on full display—Kim Kardashian still managed to make a bombshell statement of her own. Arriving at the Margiela show with Kris and Kylie Jenner at her side, Kardashian wore a cutout dress that was a fantastic hole-punched couture creation.

There’s no better way to describe a Kim Kardashian look than calling it Kim Kardashian-y. She can infuse her personality into anything and still make it feel like Kim: A Balenciaga catsuit, a Marilyn Monroe dress , and now, an optical illusion Margiela dress.

Kardashian's gown boasted circular cutouts throughout that would make you think someone accidentally got carried away with a hole puncher (in the best way!). Each cutout was still slightly attached, revealing a green fabric underneath that created an optical fish-scale illusion. The skin-tight, spaghetti strap dress was crafted from a shiny, velvety fabric, which only added to the mermaid-like illusion.

She chose to add a silver high-neck choker that was detailed with orange and green stones. As for shoes, she chose a pair of hoof-toe Tabi heels from Margiela’s collaboration with Christian Louboutin. Although barely visible, her controversial footwear is still likely to cause a stir.

Kris and Kylie’s looks were equally as unique. Kris took a page out of Dakota Johnon's “Mob Don” book in a black coat and white button-down, and Kylie looked like a mermaid in a sky-blue sheer gown with sequins that looked like fish scales.

One of the best parts of Fashion Week is seeing what celebrities wear to the shows, and the SKIMS mogul’s hole-punched gown adds her to the list of A-listers that shined this week. Other best-dressed looks include Zendaya’s sci-fi Fendi look, Jennifer Lopez’s fairytale flower cape, and Rihanna’s tomboy spin on her Dior ensemble.

With womenswear week on the way, we know this won’t be the last time we’ll see a Kim K appearance in the front row. We’ll be waiting to see what look she’ll Kim-ify next!