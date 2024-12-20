Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian "Didn't Plan" to Twin in Kylie Dresses, But They Did

Twinning with your mom? For some, that may be a worst-case-scenario situation—or at least a minor embarrassment. But when the Kardashian-Jenner clan do it, it becomes social media fodder. Which is exactly what Khloe Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner did when they showed up wearing the same outfit to a party Thursday night.

On Friday, Kardashian posted a clip of her and her mother poking fun at themselves—lip syncing to a 2016 clip of sister Kourtney and mother Kris bickering about buying identical items—on Friday, December 20, taken at the family's holiday party at Casa Vega Restaurant in Sherman Oaks, California.

"It's just not cool that you copy me; I go to lengths to try to get things that not everybody has," Khloé mouthed, with Kris lip-syncing to herself right back, saying "Okay, well I can't return those," while motioning toward her white version of the black dress that Khloe has on.

Both women styled their dresses with tall boots in colors that matched their dresses, with Khloe adding a pair of black sunglasses to finish off the monochromatic look. And it's not the first time the ladies have been spotted in the brand.

Thankfully, everybody can have these dresses, should they so desire. The black and white versions of this tailored mini dress are from sister Kylie Jenner's fashion brand she launched in November 2023, Khy.

But we should warn you: it's a popular one! And both remaining colors—there's also a brown iteration of the dress that's completely sold out—are running low on available sizes of the typically size inclusive brand. So if you want one, it might be best to pull the trigger now if it's in the size you want!

'Tis the season after all, right?

Khy Tailored Mini Dress | Black $158 at Khy