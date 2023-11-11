Kim Kardashian Reportedly Hasn’t Met New Nephew Because of Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Strict “Invite Only” Policy

Any viewer of The Kardashians on Hulu knows that there’s longstanding tension between sisters Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Kim Kardashian. The two—as many sisters do—have squabbled since they were teenagers, and Page Six reports, Kim still hasn’t met Kourtney’s newborn son.
The outlet reports that Kourtney has a strict policy surrounding who gets to meet her newborn (whose name we think is Rocky 13 Barker—based off of what dad Travis Barker has said in the past): “Kourtney is going to be introducing the new baby to her family on an ‘invite only’ basis,” a source said. “[Kourtney] and Travis have communicated that they will be taking ‘family only’ time for the newly blended family and for Kourt to rest, and then they will be inviting the extended family over on an individual basis.”
Because of recent conflict, “So now everyone’s talking about where Kim will be on the list,” they said. “Obviously, Kris [Jenner, their mother] will be first—but who is going to get the second invite?”
The reason behind the policy is because “Kourtney has said it’s a germs thing—to protect the baby and not expose him to any risk—but it’s, like, part of her new strategy to keep everyone at arm’s length,” they said.
Kourtney delivered sometime last week and was seen leaving Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, wearing “black sunglasses, a zip-up sweater, and matching baseball hat,” Page Six reports. She was seen sitting in the passenger seat of a luxury black vehicle while Barker, also wearing all black, drove them out of the hospital.
Baby (we think) Rocky is the seventh child of the blended Kardashian-Barker family. He joins Kourtney’s kids—Mason, Penelope, and Reign—with ex Scott Disick; Barker shares Atiana, Alabama, and Landon with ex Shanna Moakler.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
