Kim Kardashian Reportedly Hasn’t Met New Nephew Because of Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Strict “Invite Only” Policy

Any viewer of The Kardashians on Hulu knows that there’s longstanding tension between sisters Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Kim Kardashian. The two—as many sisters do—have squabbled since they were teenagers, and Page Six reports, Kim still hasn’t met Kourtney’s newborn son.

The outlet reports that Kourtney has a strict policy surrounding who gets to meet her newborn (whose name we think is Rocky 13 Barker—based off of what dad Travis Barker has said in the past): “Kourtney is going to be introducing the new baby to her family on an ‘invite only’ basis,” a source said. “[Kourtney] and Travis have communicated that they will be taking ‘family only’ time for the newly blended family and for Kourt to rest, and then they will be inviting the extended family over on an individual basis.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Because of recent conflict, “So now everyone’s talking about where Kim will be on the list,” they said. “Obviously, Kris [Jenner, their mother] will be first—but who is going to get the second invite?”

The reason behind the policy is because “Kourtney has said it’s a germs thing—to protect the baby and not expose him to any risk—but it’s, like, part of her new strategy to keep everyone at arm’s length,” they said.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kourtney delivered sometime last week and was seen leaving Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, wearing “black sunglasses, a zip-up sweater, and matching baseball hat,” Page Six reports. She was seen sitting in the passenger seat of a luxury black vehicle while Barker, also wearing all black, drove them out of the hospital.

(Image credit: Getty)

Baby (we think) Rocky is the seventh child of the blended Kardashian-Barker family. He joins Kourtney’s kids—Mason, Penelope, and Reign—with ex Scott Disick; Barker shares Atiana, Alabama, and Landon with ex Shanna Moakler.