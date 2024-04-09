The Kardashian Sisters Take Us On a Tour of Turks and Caicos Through Their Instagram Content

Despite their busy schedules, the Kardashians certainly know how to make time for family, especially on a tropical getaway. Kim Kardashian shared snapshots of their trip on Instagram, showing three out of the five sisters and their children holidaying in Turks and Caicos ahead of the upcoming season of Hulu's The Kardashians. The sisters have used this opportunity to promote many swimsuits and cover-ups from Kim's brand Skims, which Khloe also tagged in her posts.

The first Instagram post focused on the Skims founder in a white bikini and grey skirt; the photos included a stunning sunset, and it was clear Kim had been soaking up the rays. She opted for slicked-back hair and natural makeup.

Kim Kardashian and her family traveled to Turks and Caicos for some R&R. (Image credit: Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

The next carousel featured Kim in a snakeskin bikini and cowboy hat. Kim has frequently donned a cowboy hat in recent posts, joining the rest of us in our Cowboy Carter era. “This ain’t Texas…it’s Turks,” she captioned the photos, referencing Beyoncé’s No. 1 country hit “Texas Hold ’Em.” In one of the photos, Khloe is leaning in the sand beside her, with Kourtney tagged on a deckchair in the background.

The final carousel was dedicated to the little ones. Captioned "Spring Break," it featured North, True, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint. The kids are seen playing in the water and sitting on a boat. The final photo included early birthday celebrations for True , who will turn six years old on April 12, with huge pink balloons arranged indoors and spelling out the words, "Happy Birthday True."

Kourtney wasn't featured in these photos (except for that background shot) but shared her own holiday snaps on Instagram. She took this moment to give a shoutout to fellow new mothers. Kourtney gave birth to baby Rocky Thirteen five months ago, and the Poosh founder has been open about her experiences with her body and exercise since giving birth.

"Your body is beautiful at all stages," Kardashian Barker wrote on an Instagram Story. "During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting."

"The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic," Kourtney continued. "Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too;) XOXO."

Aside from her compassion, Kourtney also gave fans a glimpse of her humor with an Instagram carousel. She recreated Kim's infamous lost-earring incident from season six of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kim became a viral sensation when she cried about losing her diamond earring in the ocean.

“My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it’s gone,” Kourtney captioned photos of herself splashing about in the water and reaching for her ears.

Kourtney has an important message for all new moms. (Image credit: Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram)

While Kylie Jenner hasn't appeared in any photos with her sisters, she also seems to be enjoying a vacation in Turks and Caicos. "Back in paradise," she captioned photos of herself in a studded bikini. It's unsure whether she is traveling there with the rest of her family or on her own, or perhaps with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet . She also shared photos in a bright orange bikini on a balcony, and took an opportunity to promote the brand alo.