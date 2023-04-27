Kim Kardashian Said She'd Happily Trade Reality TV for Being an "Attorney Full Time"

Die-hard Kardashian fans will know by now that Kim Kardashian has been studying law, and passed the California baby bar exam in 2021.
The reality star and entrepreneur has also been relentlessly campaigning for prison reform for years, including succeeding in getting President Trump to pardon Alice Marie Johnson—a woman who was sentenced unfairly—in 2020.
Some of Kardashian's advocacy work was also showcased on the first season of The Kardashians on Hulu.
The celeb spoke about these achievements during the Time 100 Summit recently, and admitted that she would be fully prepared to give up television to dedicate herself to the law instead.
"Do you think this will be your life's most meaningful work ahead?" asked CNN anchor Poppy Harlow during the event.
Kardashian replied, "I hope so. I hope so. I always joke with my mom, who's my manager, I say, 'Kim K is retiring, and I'm just going to be an attorney, so you can go help my siblings.'"
Harlow continued, "Would you ever consider a life without the cameras?"
"Yeah, absolutely," Kardashian said.
"There's a lot that's always on TV, and a lot that's always out there, but I think my friends and my family know we really cherish a lot of our private times and I would be just as happy being an attorney full time, and doing that.
"The journey just really opened up my eyes to so much that I just—it gets overwhelming, because there's so much to be done. I brought my sister Khloé for the first time to a prison last week, and that was really eye-opening for her, and I would totally spend more time doing that. Cameras, no cameras..."
Kardashian has spoken at length about what becoming a lawyer means to her in the past, so these comments don't surprise me at all.
As well as her deep concern for the way the prison system currently operates, and her wish to abolish the death penalty, the celebrity also hopes to make her late father Robert Kardashian—a famous lawyer—proud of her work.
