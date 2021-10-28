Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Considering a "Destination Wedding," Source Says

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker basically just got engaged, but they're wasting no time setting the wheels in motion for the wedding.

"Kourtney and Travis have already started talking about wedding planning and they're both so excited," a source tells Entertainment Tonight. "Lately, they have been considering having a destination wedding that will be intimate and small. They are hoping to get married sooner than later."

I think we probably all have different definitions of "intimate and small," but I for one am excited to see what these words mean to the eldest Kardashian sister and her drummer fiancé.

The couple got engaged on Oct. 17 in Santa Barbara, California, after less than a year of dating. Things got serious pretty quickly between the two, who discussed marriage, children and being together forever early on in their relationship. Barker got several tattoos dedicated to Kardashian, and she repaid him by calling him her "future baby daddy" while introducing him at the VMAs alongside Megan Fox.

We have also been privy to more than our fair share of Kardashian and Barker's PDA over the course of 2021: They got cosy on a boat, in the desert, on a couch...

And if you feel like you haven't seen enough of the rose petal extravaganza that was the couple's proposal moment, the Kardashians' upcoming Hulu show will feature it, People confirms.

"Since this is Kourtney's first engagement, it's of course a big deal," a source tells the outlet. "It was a beautiful celebration. Everyone is very happy for them. Her family loves Travis."

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

