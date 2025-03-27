Kris Jenner Is Still Making Fun of Kim Kardashian for Her 72-Day Marriage

In the time since Kim Kardashian was married to Kris Humphries, she's been married again, welcomed four children, gotten divorced, been in another relationship, launched her shapewear brand, started filming a new reality show... basically, a lot has happened because a lot of time has passed. But still, a marriage lasting for only 72 days isn't something Kardashian has lived down—even within her own family.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner made fun of Kardashian for her short-lived marriage to Humphries while talking about the idea of her daughter getting married for a fourth time.

"I went to Kim’s house and she was explaining to me how she was building this whole other area and adding onto the house," Kris told her partner, Corey Gamble, on the show, as reported by E! News. "And there was a whole men’s bathroom and closet area. I’m like, ‘Are you trying to tell me something? Is something happening I don’t know about?' She goes, 'Well, yeah, this is for my future husband.' I'm like, ‘What?'"

Kardashian doesn't know who that future husband is just yet. According to her mom, "She’s manifesting, I have to give her credit. She’s manifesting her future." Gamble responded, "Hopefully, she can get married one more time, and then she’ll be good for like 60 years."

To this, Jenner couldn't help herself and said, "Longer than 72 days! She’s going to be married to the love of her life. She just hasn’t met him yet. It’ll happen."

Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian days before their wedding in August 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kardashian and Humphries got married in August 2011, only three months after they got engaged. Then, 72 days after their wedding, Kardashian filed for divorce. The divorce was not finalized until two years later.

Kardashian admitted she had doubts about marrying the former NBA player during a Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special in 2021.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I thought, 'Okay, we're filming this for a TV show. If I leave, I'm going to be known as the runaway bride forever and it's going to be a huge joke, and I think I just have cold feet,'" the reality star explained (via People). "So I was like, 'Okay guys, it's just cold feet, I got this, it's cold feet, we're filming the show.'"

It was rumored at the time that the marriage was a publicity stunt, but both Kardashian and Humphries denied this. In a 2019 essay for The Players' Tribune, the athlete wrote, "There’s definitely a lot about that world that is not entirely real. But our actual relationship was 100% real."

Kardashian has been married three times: to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004; to Humphries; and to Kanye West from 2014 to 2022. Previously, the 44-year-old said she wasn't sure if she would get married again, in part because it would take "a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with" the sort of life she has, as she explained on This Life of Mine with James Corden (via People) in 2024.

"I'm not lonely, so I'm good," she went on. "I have my kids, I have work, I have my family, but it would be nice to share your life with someone, but when you do, it's such a big [commitment], I don't take that lightly."