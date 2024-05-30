Kris Jenner Admits She "Didn't Get the Age Gap" Thing When She Started Dating Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner just addressed how she feels about her 25-year age gap with boyfriend Corey Gamble.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, which is now streaming on Hulu, the momager and her partner are in Paris for Fashion Week, and are filmed enjoying a dinner date with Eiffel Tower views.

"I love being in Paris with Corey, because Corey and I started dating in Paris," Jenner explained in a confessional. "So he always plans a really special night for us while we're here."

She then went on to express her feelings about being 68 years old to his 43.

"I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like why do you want to date somebody older than you?" Jenner said. "I didn't get the age gap. And then he taught me that age is just a number—it's a [bleep] big number, but it's a number."

She added, "Listen, I can't explain someone's chemistry, or why people fall in love, but it's been an amazing almost 10 years, and we have a great time!"

In the scene, Gamble and Jenner proceed to FaceTime several of her famous children to show off their view, and lament Khloé's decision not to join them in the French capital.

The mom of six met the talent manager in 2014, and they soon began dating. He first appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2015, per People, and has been a reality TV fixture ever since.

The two are always gushing about each other on Instagram, one of the latest instances being Gamble's birthday message for Jenner.

"Happpppy Birthday my beautiful queen," he wrote in November.

"Love you through life twice ….. Keep being the powerful force of love & wisdom that guides the ship that you birthed and built… I’m always proud of you & thankful for u…. love you forever birthday girl.

"Keep shining and being the BEST mother to your 6."

As a quick reminder, Jenner shares daughters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé, and son Rob, with the late Robert Kardashian, and daughters Kendall and Kylie with ex Caitlyn Jenner.