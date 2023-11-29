High-Low Dressing the Kylie Jenner Way: An $1,800 Sweater and $80 Jeans

Would you believe us if we told you the fashion combination we can't stop thinking about is jeans and a sweater? Simply put, it's a foolproof outfit formula. When you need a go-to look to lean on, a tried-and-true sweater and your favorite pair of jeans will never let you down. You can wear it to work, a dinner with friends, a day spent shopping—you get the point. It’s basic; we won’t deny that, but it’s guaranteed to get you through the day. Take Kylie Jenner’s recent look as a real-life example. While shopping in Beverly Hills, Jenner wore a V-neck sweater with baggy jeans and ballet flats. Her fall ensemble was simple, fit for any occasion, and comfortable. It checks off all our boxes.
For her look, Jenner opted for a deep navy, almost black V-neck sweater from The Row (the Jenner sisters love the brand for their quiet luxury essentials.) To style the sweater, she layered it over a white T-shirt and added baggy light-wish Levi jeans. Aside from her ballet flats, Jenner let the look stand on its own and didn’t add other flashy accessories—not even a designer handbag! Her look isn’t groundbreaking, but it’s a reminder of how effective basics are when styled together—and that they’re worth investing in. After all, classic pieces like a sweater and jeans will simply never go out of style.
Jenner’s outfit also masters the concept of high-low dressing. Have you heard of it? It’s the idea that by styling luxury-priced items with less-expensive options, you can craft an outfit that looks expensive all around. Jenner’s outfit is a great example: Her sweater from The Row is priced at $1,800, while her jeans from Levis cost only $80.
Yet, a sweater doesn’t need to be expensive to look like it is; it just needs to be made with quality materials. High-quality materials like cashmere and wool create the appearance of a luxury without the triple-, or in some cases quadruple-, digit price tag. In other words, you don’t need to spend a lot to get a chic finished product. You can style a high-quality but less expensive sweater with your thrifted Levi’s and have the same result as Kylie.
Ultimately, the key takeaway is to start shopping for anti-trendy styles that you can re-wear over and over. If you're still on the hunt for your favorite sweater, try to stick to a neutral color palette of black, brown, navy, and grey. These minimalist hues will make styling your sweater a breeze. The next time you're throwing out your entire closet while searching for what to wear, try out the sweater and jeans formula. Or, even better, try to recreate Jenner's look—we've added her exact sweater and jeans to shop, below.
Shop Kylie Jenner's High-Low Outfit
Kaitlin is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer specializing in fashion, beauty, and culture. Her work is also featured in Editorialist, The Everygirl, Bustle, The Zoe Report, and i-D Magazine.
-
