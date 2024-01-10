'Barbie' Director Greta Gerwig Gives Her Stamp of Approval to the Burgeoning Love Story of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

While the rest of the internet is fixated on what Selena Gomez supposedly told Taylor Swift (and whether it was actually about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner), some keen sleuths have spotted another fascinating conversation at Sunday's Golden Globes.

In a video posted by Interview Magazine, you can clearly see Greta Gerwig chatting to Chalamet and Jenner. This seems to be one of the couple's only conversations of the night, as they spend the rest of their time making out and saying, "I love you" (screaming!).

Gerwig has worked with Chalamet twice previously, on Ladybird and Little Women. The pair have always seemed at ease together and spoken highly of one another, suggesting a friendship grew from those projects. How could you not be friends with Gerwig? She made Barbie happen!

Naturally, the amateur lipreaders from the Gomez scandal re-emerged to read into this situation as well. They all agree that the final thing Gerwig says to Jenner is, "I've never seen him happier!"

Awww! This is so cute!

Gerwig seems to be officially giving her approval for the relationship, and although Jenner's back is to the camera, her body language is slightly shy and modest.

The rest of the conversation isn't as clear to our lipreaders, but some claim that Gerwig tells Jenner, "I'm so happy to meet you," and that she says, "You guys are so amazing together."

Keep in mind that this is all the product of unofficial internet sleuths, and this conversation has not been confirmed by either party—but the analysis is fascinating, nonetheless.

We also don't know how Jenner responds to Gerwig, but I imagine she asks why Chalamet wasn't in Barbie, as obviously we all want to know that.

Is she saving him for Barbie 2? Will he play another toy, perhaps a villain, who comes to wreck Barbieland? Greta, get in touch and let's make this script happen together!