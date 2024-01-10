'Barbie' Director Greta Gerwig Gives Her Stamp of Approval to the Burgeoning Love Story of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Gerwig chatted with the loved up couple at the Golden Globes.

Timothée Chalamet and Greta Gerwig
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fleurine Tideman
By Fleurine Tideman
published

While the rest of the internet is fixated on what Selena Gomez supposedly told Taylor Swift (and whether it was actually about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner), some keen sleuths have spotted another fascinating conversation at Sunday's Golden Globes.

In a video posted by Interview Magazine, you can clearly see Greta Gerwig chatting to Chalamet and Jenner. This seems to be one of the couple's only conversations of the night, as they spend the rest of their time making out and saying, "I love you" (screaming!).

Gerwig has worked with Chalamet twice previously, on Ladybird and Little Women. The pair have always seemed at ease together and spoken highly of one another, suggesting a friendship grew from those projects. How could you not be friends with Gerwig? She made Barbie happen!

Naturally, the amateur lipreaders from the Gomez scandal re-emerged to read into this situation as well. They all agree that the final thing Gerwig says to Jenner is, "I've never seen him happier!"

Awww! This is so cute!

Gerwig seems to be officially giving her approval for the relationship, and although Jenner's back is to the camera, her body language is slightly shy and modest.

The rest of the conversation isn't as clear to our lipreaders, but some claim that Gerwig tells Jenner, "I'm so happy to meet you," and that she says, "You guys are so amazing together."

Keep in mind that this is all the product of unofficial internet sleuths, and this conversation has not been confirmed by either party—but the analysis is fascinating, nonetheless.

We also don't know how Jenner responds to Gerwig, but I imagine she asks why Chalamet wasn't in Barbie, as obviously we all want to know that.

Is she saving him for Barbie 2? Will he play another toy, perhaps a villain, who comes to wreck Barbieland? Greta, get in touch and let's make this script happen together!

Topics
Kylie Jenner
Fleurine Tideman
Fleurine Tideman
Freelance Writer

Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸