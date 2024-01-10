'Barbie' Director Greta Gerwig Gives Her Stamp of Approval to the Burgeoning Love Story of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

While the rest of the internet is fixated on what Selena Gomez supposedly told Taylor Swift (and whether it was actually about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner), some keen sleuths have spotted another fascinating conversation at Sunday's Golden Globes.
In a video posted by Interview Magazine, you can clearly see Greta Gerwig chatting to Chalamet and Jenner. This seems to be one of the couple's only conversations of the night, as they spend the rest of their time making out and saying, "I love you" (screaming!).
Gerwig has worked with Chalamet twice previously, on Ladybird and Little Women. The pair have always seemed at ease together and spoken highly of one another, suggesting a friendship grew from those projects. How could you not be friends with Gerwig? She made Barbie happen!
Naturally, the amateur lipreaders from the Gomez scandal re-emerged to read into this situation as well. They all agree that the final thing Gerwig says to Jenner is, "I've never seen him happier!"
Awww! This is so cute!
Gerwig seems to be officially giving her approval for the relationship, and although Jenner's back is to the camera, her body language is slightly shy and modest.
The rest of the conversation isn't as clear to our lipreaders, but some claim that Gerwig tells Jenner, "I'm so happy to meet you," and that she says, "You guys are so amazing together."
Keep in mind that this is all the product of unofficial internet sleuths, and this conversation has not been confirmed by either party—but the analysis is fascinating, nonetheless.
We also don't know how Jenner responds to Gerwig, but I imagine she asks why Chalamet wasn't in Barbie, as obviously we all want to know that.
Is she saving him for Barbie 2? Will he play another toy, perhaps a villain, who comes to wreck Barbieland? Greta, get in touch and let's make this script happen together!
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
Make No Mistake—It’s Princess Charlotte That Rules the Roost at Adelaide Cottage, Parenting Expert Says
“She keeps George and Louis in check.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
For Selena Gomez, Social Media Is on Her "Out" List After Golden Globes Drama
She's taking a break to focus on "what really matters."
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Megyn Kelly Just Implied Taylor Swift Isn't "Smart" Because of Her Reaction to the Golden Globes Joke About Her
Gosh, let's not put down women like this, OK?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Someone Close to Selena Gomez Is Adamant That She Was Not Shading Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes
Lipreaders say otherwise.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Cameras Appear to Capture Kylie Jenner Telling Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet “I Love You” at the Golden Globes
The couple canoodled all night as the world watched.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Timothée Chalamet Legitimately Forgot He Attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour—Because He Was Making Out With Kylie Jenner the Whole Time
We love you, Mr. Chalamet, but one simply does not forget seeing the Queen.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Ironically, 'Barbie' Director Greta Gerwig Wasn't Allowed to Have Barbies As a Kid
In a strange twist of fate, Gerwig will likely forever be associated with the iconic doll.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Excuse Me, Timothée Chalamet? Ross Geller Would Like His Pants Back
The young 'Wonka' star just might have been inspired by 'Friends' for his latest look.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
For Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, Supporting Each Others' Careers Is Paramount
"They both make an effort to show up for each other."
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Kylie Jenner Secretly Showed Up to Support Timothée Chalamet for his 'Wonka' Premiere, Source Claims
Cute!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Timothée Chalamet Wore This Tom Ford Look When It Was -3 Degrees Celsius in Paris
His commitment to fashion is evident.
By Rachel Burchfield