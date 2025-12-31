Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Relationship Is "Not the Easiest" Due to Their Schedules, But They Make Up for "Time Spent Apart"

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's immediate New Year's resolution is to keep spending as much time together as possible while they can, it seems.

The pair's careers forced them to spend much of 2025 far apart, including significant stretches spent on separate continents, like when Chalamet traveled to work on Dune: Part Three, which filmed from July to November 2025, shooting primarily in Budapest, Hungary, as well as in the Liwa Oasis in Abu Dhabi and some filming in Jordan.

Now, a source close to the couple told People, Jenner and Chalamet have been making up for "a lot of time spent apart" by taking advantage of the time they've had together during the holidays.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attended the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards in February 2025 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's been special for Kylie to have Timothée in Los Angeles more in December," the insider said of the time they've managed to carve out for each other in recent weeks to celebrate not just the holidays, but Chalamet's 30th birthday on December 27, too.

While the pair reportedly did their best to see each other as often as possible when Chalamet was overseas filming, the time apart was still tough and they spent December making up for lost time.

"She traveled to Budapest several times in the fall when he was busy working. They spent a lot of time apart, but the past few weeks have made up for it," a photographer source told People. "Still, it's not the easiest relationship. They are both incredibly focused on their careers and ambitious. She's running a massive business and raising her kids. He's super focused on being the best at what he does."

Don't think the description of the relationship as "not the easiest" implies that they aren't still going strong though. The source stressed that, as tough as being apart is, Chalamet's work ethic is one of the things Jenner "loves" about him—and one of the things that makes the relationship work, since the Kylie Cosmetics founder would "never date anyone who just sits around."

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the Los Angeles premiere his movie, Marty Supreme, wearing matching orange outfits. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After spending the holidays and Chalamet's birthday together in December, the couple is continuing to take advantage of the overlapping break their busy schedules with their New Year's plans. The source revealed that, in addition to plans to ring in 2026 together on New Year's Eve, Jenner and Chalamet also have a "trip planned" as part of their New Year's celebration.

"They are making their careers work and making their relationship work at the same time," the source added, summing up the impressive balance Jenner and Chalamet have managed to strike.