Kylie Jenner Snuck Into the 2026 Golden Globes in an Unmissable Sequin Ashi Studio Dress
She and Timotheé Chalamet skipped the matching looks this time around.
Few things are guaranteed in this life, but Kylie Jenner showing up for her man is one of them. The mogul has been glued to boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's side as he's promoted Marty Supreme, from the Los Angeles premiere to the recent Critics Choice Awards. Naturally, she was expected to be his plus-one to the 2026 Golden Globes, as well.
For each of the couple's three years together, Jenner has attended the awards show in support of Chalamet. Like clockwork, she'll sneak in while the ceremony is already underway, dressed by stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist for the red carpet she intentionally missed.
For the Golden Globes, she at least gave us a look at her custom Ashi Studio gown on Instagram ahead of the ceremony.
The mogul dressed to stun in a champagne-colored bustier gown, made with antique metallic sequins in brushed gold, and a glitzy vintage Gucci box clutch to match. She further accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz cluster earrings and rings, plus Christian Louboutin shoes.
Though she and Chalamet are known to coordinate their red carpet outfits (see: this viral orange look), their ensembles couldn't have been more different. While Jenner embodied glitz and glam, Chalamet was dressed all in black Chrome Hearts.
Last year, Jenner snuck into the Globes in an equally shiny ensemble: a vintage silver chainmail Versace dress.
In 2024, Jenner and Chalamet matched in black textured looks, her in a vintage lace gown designed by Hanae Mori.
Happy Golden Globes to these two and these two only.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.