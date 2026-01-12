Few things are guaranteed in this life, but Kylie Jenner showing up for her man is one of them. The mogul has been glued to boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's side as he's promoted Marty Supreme, from the Los Angeles premiere to the recent Critics Choice Awards. Naturally, she was expected to be his plus-one to the 2026 Golden Globes, as well.

For each of the couple's three years together, Jenner has attended the awards show in support of Chalamet. Like clockwork, she'll sneak in while the ceremony is already underway, dressed by stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist for the red carpet she intentionally missed.

For the Golden Globes, she at least gave us a look at her custom Ashi Studio gown on Instagram ahead of the ceremony.

Jenner went for champagne sparkles at the 2026 award show. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

The mogul dressed to stun in a champagne-colored bustier gown, made with antique metallic sequins in brushed gold, and a glitzy vintage Gucci box clutch to match. She further accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz cluster earrings and rings, plus Christian Louboutin shoes.

Her look was at odds with Chalamet's black suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though she and Chalamet are known to coordinate their red carpet outfits (see: this viral orange look), their ensembles couldn't have been more different. While Jenner embodied glitz and glam, Chalamet was dressed all in black Chrome Hearts.

Last year, Jenner snuck into the Globes in an equally shiny ensemble: a vintage silver chainmail Versace dress.

Kylie Jenner wore a silver chainmail dress to last year's Golden Globes ceremony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, Jenner and Chalamet matched in black textured looks, her in a vintage lace gown designed by Hanae Mori.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At Golden Globes 2024, Jenner chose a black lace dress from the archives. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Happy Golden Globes to these two and these two only.