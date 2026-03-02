Wait, Did Kylie Jenner End Her Sneaky Red Carpet Dress Streak at the 2026 Actor Awards?
She opted out of the step-and-repeat, and the show, too.
At this point, there are few things Kylie Jenner hasn't done. She became a billionaire mogul before the age of 30; she's a mother to two children and several dogs; and she's the one of most-followed people on Instagram. She's also a regular at the Met Gala, the Grammys, the VMAs, and more. She hasn't, however, attended the Actor Awards.
Fans believed that fact would change at tonight's star-studded event, anticipating Jenner would make a sneaky, last-minute entrance and still top the best-dressed list. Though she hasn't collected any awards herself (Kim Kardashian is the thespian of the family), the mogul has been regularly popping up behind the scenes at various award shows to support her boyfriend of three years, Timothée Chalamet.
At this point, skipping the red carpet and sneaking quietly into an award show presentation is basically Jenner's M.O. She's done so at the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs two years running, flying all the way to London just to hold hands with her man at last week's event.
Tonight, Chalamet is up for Male Actor in a Leading Role for his latest film Marty Supreme. Surprisingly, though, Jenner was nowhere to be seen, even after the red carpet wrapped.
The actor attended the March 1 show, instead, with another woman on his arm: his mom, Nicole Flender. The mother-son duo wore contrasting looks, with Chalamet in a bright white blazer by Prada and Flender in a fuchsia laser-cut dress.
She may have missed the Actor Awards, but there are still plenty of opportunities for Jenner to show up for her man in the coming weeks. With the 2026 Oscars scheduled for March 15, there's a change we'll likely get another BTS look from Jenner in the very near future.
