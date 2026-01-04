Throughout 2025, Hailey Bieber showcased a plethora of fashion trends, from elevating slippers and sweatpants, to putting a minimalist twist on holiday dressing in a leather jacket. Unsurprisingly, she also made the cigarette jeans trend look effortless. For 2026, the Rhode founder is embracing vintage Roberto Cavalli swimwear and Matthieu Blazy's very first Métiers d'Art collection for Chanel.

Bieber—who is styled by Dani Michelle—shared a new Instagram post featuring several different outfits, as well as photos of her son, Jack Blues Bieber. In two snaps, the makeup mogul could be seen wearing a vintage Roberto Cavalli swimsuit, taken from the designer's Spring 2003 collection, and sourced by Opulent Addict. The lace-up swimsuit features a fiery animal print and a high-leg silhouette.

Hailey Bieber wearing a vintage Roberto Cavalli swimsuit. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber's swimsuit was sourced from Opulent Addict. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

In another snap, Bieber traded her swimwear for camo pants and a hoodie, while carrying a brand new Chanel tote bag. Part of Chanel's Métiers d'Art collection, the oversize executive-style black leather tote bag is sure to be a popular style in 2026, and was recently seen on Kylie Jenner.

Hailey Bieber carrying a brand new Chanel 2026 tote bag. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

In a cozy photo, Bieber posed in a Dunst Unisex Striped Hairy Sweater in a soft pink brown shade, which retails for $175. She accessorized the alpaca sweater with a SKYLRK Fleece Beanie and a Rhode Lip Case for her phone, holding her favorite lip treatment or tint.

Hailey Bieber poses in a Dunst striped sweater while holding a Rhode Lip Case. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

2026 has only just started, but Bieber's style picks are sure to have inspired a ton of shoppers already.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Hailey Bieber