A viral blimp. Celebrity-beloved windbreakers. Gwyneth Paltrow. Welcome to the world of Marty Supreme. On December 8, the ping-pong film's star, Timothée Chalamet, knighted Kylie Jenner as an honorary press tour participant, proving its promo gets bolder by the day.

Though the A24 blockbuster doesn't hit theaters until Christmas Day, Monday's premiere marked the star-studded cast's official red carpet debut. Surprisingly, L.A.'s Samuel Goldwyn Theater wasn't an explosion of bright tangerine trimming (the film's signature shade). Its black-and-white backdrop motivated Chalamet and Jenner to provide the vibrancy—an assignment the celebrity couple understood in spades.

Jenner wouldn't miss the film's premiere for the world, even if she had to sneak into the cinema in all-black. Luckily for fans, her step-and-repeat wasn't the slightest bit subtle. She arrived hand-in-hand with her boyfriend, dressed in matching leather looks, courtesy of Chrome Hearts. The Kardashian-approved L.A. label (with help from stylists Mackenzie Grandquist and Alexandra Rose) created a plunging column dress for the Kylie Cosmetics founder. Coordinating hip cutouts and a knee-high slit added some dimension to the otherwise orange color story. Amina Muaddi ankle-strap pumps maximized the monochrome.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet proved they're the It-couple of 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Chalamet matched his girlfriend's energy in custom Chrome Hearts, too. Stylist Taylor McNeill outfitted the Oscar nominee in a leather single-breasted blazer, stacked over a satin button-down. He tucked the tie-less shirt into baggy, low-rise pants crafted from bright orange leather.

Chunky black Oxfords would've thrown off the couple's color scheme completely. So, Chalamet chose orange Timberland-inspired boots, also from Chrome Hearts' catalog. Gothic crosses—the brand's emblem—decorated each outer sidewall.

Kylie and Timothée were all smiles on the black carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In true Chrome Hearts fashion, a healthy dose of accessories made each A-lister's set. (Remember Kim Kardashian's leather fedora and pearl belt at the 2025 Met Gala? That was all Chrome Hearts.) Jenner, for one, frosted herself in a sterling silver charm necklace, which boasted crosses in various, cascading sizes. It complemented the brooch atop her dress's neckline. Next, the L.A. brand loaned her a chainlink bracelet and complementary ring. A neon orange manicure finished her red carpet look in Marty Supreme style.

Following his girlfriend's lead, Chalamet sourced Chrome Hearts for a subtle method-dressing element. A black racket-shaped crossbody bag paid homage to his ping-pong-playing character. It's unclear if Chalamet actually placed a paddle inside, but either way, its silver studs and gothic embroidery showed his commitment to the theme.

Give it up for the celebrity couple's Chrome Hearts accessories. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since becoming official in April 2023, Chalamet and Jenner have subtly synced their aesthetics on repeat. Before now, they mostly coordinated in black, including at the 2024 Golden Globes, the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and the 2025 David di Donatello Awards. (At the latter May ceremony, Jenner and Chalamet looked divine in Schiaparelli Fall 2025 and velvet Tom Ford, respectively.)

Sports games bring out their best couple street style—see Jenner's Marty Supreme jacket at an October New York Yankees game. When they're not rooting for the Yankees, Jenner and Chalamet sit front row at various New York Knicks games—their orange and blue gear impossible to miss. Turns out, their court-side co-ords were merely a warm-up for the Marty Supreme press tour.

Back in May, Kylie and Timothée made waves in Italy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Call it Marty Supreme-core or Knicks gear. Either way, the couple served looks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marty Supreme made it to the big leagues, thanks to Kylie. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a kick-off this memorable, how will Chalamet keep up the Marty Supreme momentum from now until Christmas Day? Solution: Give Jenner an all-access pass to the entire promo tour, from red carpet walks to premieres and beyond.