The Very Subtle Way Timothée Chalamet Was Featured in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Celebrations

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's relationship is pretty serious... if gingerbread is any indication. The Kardashian-Jenner family always go all out for Christmas when it comes to decorations, gifts, and their famous—and very expensive—Christmas Eve party. Well, one piece of decor from this year's holiday celebration stood out because of who it features: Marty Supreme himself!

As reported by People, Travis Barker's step-daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, posted Kris Jenner's epic gingerbread house on her Instagram story. The roof of the house includes the names of various Kardashian-Jenner family members, as well as the names of some of their partners and former partners. Tristan Thompson? Yep, he's included. And a current partner who made the cut is Chalamet. The name "Timothée" can be seen on the roof near Kylie's name and that of her children, Stormi and Aire, who she shares with ex Travis Scott.

Atiana De La Hoya's photo of Kris Jenner's gingerbread house. (Image credit: Atiana De La Hoya/Instagram)

But while Chalamet was part of Kardashian-Jenner Christmas in this small yet (literally) sweet way, it's unclear if he attended the Christmas Eve party. We do know that Kylie wore John Galliano, though.

The gingerbread house isn't the only recent show of support from Kris to Chalamet. Earlier this month, the 70-year-old posted an Instagram story of herself wearing a Marty Supreme jacket. She wrote alongside it, ""MARTY SUPREME Christmas Day!!!!!!"

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner wearing matching bright orange at the LA premiere of Marty Supreme. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Kylie, she supported the Josh Safdie film by attending the Dec. 8 Los Angeles premiere with her boyfriend. And she definitely helped get the word out, because their matching orange Chrome Hearts outfits really drew attention.

So, if you had any doubt about Kylie and Chalamet's status, maybe brightly colored couple's outfits and extravagant gingerbread can put your mind at ease.