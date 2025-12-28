Why Fans Think Timothée Chalamet Gifted Kylie Jenner $60,000 Worth of Cartier Jewelry for Christmas

Christmas may have passed, but Kylie Jenner has been keeping the spirit going by sharing pictures from her holiday festivities on her Instagram Story.

Amid pictures showcasing her whimsical Christmas Eve updo and perfectly over-the-top custom wrapping paper for her kids' Christmas presents, Jenner's series of Instagram Stories, which the Daily Mail reports were captioned "Christmas recap," was a close up selfie that showed off some gorgeous Cartier Panthère jewelry.

According to the Daily Mail, Jenner was wearing almost $60,000 worth of Cartier—specifically, $26,700 pair of Panthère de Cartier stud earrings and a $30,500 matching Panthère de Cartier pendant necklace.

Given their inclusion in Jenner's Christmas recap, it seems safe to assume that the Cartier earrings and necklace were holiday gifts—and it's no surprise that many fans quickly came to the conclusion they must be from the Kylie Cosmetics founder's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

Jenner and Chalamet have been dating for more than two years now and signs point toward the relationship getting serious, including his inclusion in the nameplates lining the roof of Kris Jenner's personalized Kardashian-Jenner family gingerbread mansion.

This isn't the first year that Jenner and Chalamet's Christmas celebrations together have made headlines. Last year, the couple took a major step as Jenner integrated Chalamet into some of her holiday celebrations with her two children, Stormi and Aire.

At the time, a source close to the couple told Page Six that Jenner and Chalamet had a “magical” holiday season spending time with Stormi and Aire and that the foursome "had a really nice dinner together with Kylie’s family, and they drove around to look at Christmas lights."

Although the couple was plagued by breakup rumors this fall, in November a source refuted those claims, telling People that they were still going strong.

"They're great," the insider told the magazine, adding that although their work had put them on separate continents for parts of the year, the couple had made "an effort to see each other every few weeks. He has a few days off for the holidays so they're making plans."

At the same time, another source told People," Timothée talked about Kylie all the time while filming Marty Supreme," adding that Jenner “even flew out to visit him on set in N.Y.C."

"They also met up in London while he was shooting Dune," the source continued. "They’re really in love.”