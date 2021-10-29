Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is "Giving Stormi as Much Attention as Possible" Right Now

Kylie Jenner is all about daughter Stormi right now. The youngest Kardashian is expecting her second child with partner Travis Scott, and taking extra time to bond with the 3-year-old before welcoming her sibling.

Jenner is "giving Stormi as much attention as possible," a source tells Us Weekly. This sounds like a great thing to do, since the arrival of a new baby can sometimes be a bit of a shock to older siblings.

Additionally, the soon-to-be mom of two is "focusing on her health and her baby’s health at the moment and finishing setting up the nursery."

Rumors had been swirling around that Jenner may be pregnant for weeks before her official Instagram announcement in September 2021. Although we don't know the baby's sex yet, fans are convinced it will be a boy, because of Jenner's decision to wear all baby blue in an ad campaign for Kylie Baby featuring herself and little Stormi.

Describing his and Jenner's approach to parenting in CR Men's Book in September, Travis Scott said, "We try to do a more natural vibe [with parenting], like more self-discipline. Like, OK, you know you got to go to bed at nine, are you going to stay up till eleven or are you going to go to sleep now? And it’s so cool [to hear her say], 'I’m going to sleep ya’ll [sic]!" It will be interesting to see how Scott and Jenner adapt to family life with two kids. Wishing them all the best.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

