Kylie Kelce Attends Her "First-Ever Fashion Show" In Luminous Metallics

Kylie Kelce just attended her "first-ever fashion show," and she's positively glowing about it.

At the Alberta Ferretti Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Milan on Wednesday, Kelce rocked a metallic pantsuit that's giving Zenon-meets-workwear vibes. She kept the look from being too "stuffy professional" with a sheer, high-necked blouse and a bejeweled silver clutch. And Kelce was positively beaming as she had her photo taken at the event.

Kelce posted a series of snaps from her front-row Fashion Week adventure on her Instagram Stories, writing (via People ) that the show was "the night Milan Fashion Week welcomed this gem to la squadra."

Kylie Kelce at Alberta Ferretti Fashion Show (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kelce has been thrust into the limelight recently, thanks to the fact that Taylor Swift is dating her brother-in-law . But the high school field hockey coach is a star in her own right, working with Dove on a body acceptance campaign and modeling positive body-image affirmations with her three daughters .

Based on her wide smile and oh-so-chic look, it wouldn't be a surprise if this is the first of many Fashion Week events for Kelce down the line.