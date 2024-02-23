Kylie Kelce Attends Her "First-Ever Fashion Show" In Luminous Metallics

Kylie Kelce just attended her "first-ever fashion show," and she's positively glowing about it.
At the Alberta Ferretti Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Milan on Wednesday, Kelce rocked a metallic pantsuit that's giving Zenon-meets-workwear vibes. She kept the look from being too "stuffy professional" with a sheer, high-necked blouse and a bejeweled silver clutch. And Kelce was positively beaming as she had her photo taken at the event.
Kelce posted a series of snaps from her front-row Fashion Week adventure on her Instagram Stories, writing (via People) that the show was "the night Milan Fashion Week welcomed this gem to la squadra."
Kelce has been thrust into the limelight recently, thanks to the fact that Taylor Swift is dating her brother-in-law. But the high school field hockey coach is a star in her own right, working with Dove on a body acceptance campaign and modeling positive body-image affirmations with her three daughters.
Based on her wide smile and oh-so-chic look, it wouldn't be a surprise if this is the first of many Fashion Week events for Kelce down the line.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
