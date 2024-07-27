Lady Gaga's Dancer Fell Off the Stage at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
The rain likely contributed to the accident, which was captured on camera.
Lady Gaga made quite the entrance for her performance at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris. The Oscar-winning star performed on the bank of the River Seine, where she sang French circus song "Mon Truc en Plume." The show-stopping performance was inspired by French Cabaret and saw Lady Gaga surrounded by a plethora of flamingo pink feathers created by Dior.
However, Lady Gaga's performance wasn't without its problems as one of her backing dancers accidentally fell off of the custom-built stage, via the Daily Mail. The moment was captured on video, with the official NBC Sports live broadcast showing a dancer slipping and falling backwards. Luckily, they didn't appear to be injured and could be seen standing up afterwards and continuing with the dance routine.
It seems incredibly likely that the rain contributed to Lady Gaga's dancer falling off of the stage. Audience members, including Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II of Monaco, could be seen braving the inclement weather as they watched the extravagant performances. In spite of the rain, Lady Gaga and her team completed an unforgettable performance, replete with a head-to-toe Dior outfit.
Céline Dion also gave a wonderful performance at the Opening Ceremony, where she sang Édith Piaf’s "Hymne à l’Amour" below the Eiffel Tower. For her appearance, she wore a sparkling Dior Haute Couture Gown, which took more than 1,000 hours to make by the Atelier.
Following the performance, Lady Gaga took to X to celebrate her iconic appearance at the Olympics. Detailing how she prepared for the performance, she wrote, "I studied French choreography that put a modern twist on a French classic." She continued, "I rehearsed tirelessly to study a joyful French dance, brushing up on some old skills—I bet you didn’t know I used to dance at a 60’s French party on the lower east side when I was first starting out! I hope you love this performance as much as I do."
Further explaining the collaboration, Lady Gaga wrote, "I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song—a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre." She continued, "This song was sung by Zizi Jeanmaire, born in Paris a French ballerina, she famously sang 'Mon Truc en Plumes' in 1961. The title means 'My Thing with Feathers.'"
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
