Lady Gaga Sparkled at the 'House of Gucci' LA Premiere
Yes to all of this.
Lady Gaga has always been a superstar, and nobody does red carpet style quite like she does.
She recently appeared at the Los Angeles premiere for her new and highly anticipated movie, House of Gucci, wearing the Valentino gown of your dreams—a dazzling, glittery, floor-length, sleeveless, pleated gold dress.
Gaga paired the dress with some near-blinding diamond jewelry, a choker and earrings, and sported a platinum blonde bowl cut that only she could pull off. Her makeup was adequately dramatic—with a bold smoky eye, thick and dark eyeliner and statement-making brows.
House of Gucci, in which Gaga stars alongside Adam Driver and which hits theaters Nov. 24, details the murder of Maurizio Gucci, ordered by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani.
Understandably, the Gucci family isn't entirely thrilled about the upcoming movie. "They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system," Patrizia Gucci, cousin of Maurizio, told the Associated Press back in April. "Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything, but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed."
That said, the public could not be more excited for the movie, which makes sense because it sounds... well, exciting—thanks to everything from the plot to the cast to the costume design. Not to mention the trailer is chock-full of instantly legendary one-liners.
