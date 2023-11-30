Lenny Kravitz Is a Total Swiftie: "Taylor's So Down to Earth and Giving"

At this point, basically everyone is a Taylor Swift fan, so it shouldn't come as to much of a surprise that fellow musician Lenny Kravitz also describes himself as such.

Still, what Kravitz has just said about Swift is really adorable, and I think it bears repeating.

"Are you a Swiftie? I have to say that I am," the "Fly Away" singer said during a new Q&A with Esquire.

"Taylor's so down to earth and giving and generous, and that's what I appreciate more than anything. What she's achieved musically and in business is tremendous and I'm happy for that as well, but what I really love is the human being that she is."

Though the two musicians don't seem to have spent too much time together, they did hang out earlier this year backstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, even posing for some sweet photos together.

Also, Kravitz presented Swift with the AMA for Artist of the Year back in 2018, something which I'm sure forges a special kind of bond between two people.

As for Kravitz' assessment of Swift as "down to earth and giving," there is one important person who agrees: her boyfriend Travis Kelce's dad Ed.

Back in October, Ed recounted the first time he met Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game, when she ended up picking trash up off the suite floor. "And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo," the dad of two said at the time. "She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really, to me, said a whole lot."

As for the "giving" part, let's all take a minute to remember that one time (August) when Swift gave her Eras Tour crew a total of $55 million in bonuses. Need I say more?