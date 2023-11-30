Lenny Kravitz Is a Total Swiftie: "Taylor's So Down to Earth and Giving"

At this point, basically everyone is a Taylor Swift fan, so it shouldn't come as to much of a surprise that fellow musician Lenny Kravitz also describes himself as such.
Still, what Kravitz has just said about Swift is really adorable, and I think it bears repeating.
"Are you a Swiftie? I have to say that I am," the "Fly Away" singer said during a new Q&A with Esquire.
"Taylor's so down to earth and giving and generous, and that's what I appreciate more than anything. What she's achieved musically and in business is tremendous and I'm happy for that as well, but what I really love is the human being that she is."
Though the two musicians don't seem to have spent too much time together, they did hang out earlier this year backstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, even posing for some sweet photos together.
Also, Kravitz presented Swift with the AMA for Artist of the Year back in 2018, something which I'm sure forges a special kind of bond between two people.
As for Kravitz' assessment of Swift as "down to earth and giving," there is one important person who agrees: her boyfriend Travis Kelce's dad Ed.
Back in October, Ed recounted the first time he met Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game, when she ended up picking trash up off the suite floor. "And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo," the dad of two said at the time. "She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really, to me, said a whole lot."
As for the "giving" part, let's all take a minute to remember that one time (August) when Swift gave her Eras Tour crew a total of $55 million in bonuses. Need I say more?
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Millie Bobby Brown on Getting Engaged at 19: "It's Like, Why Wait?"
She knows herself enough to make her own decisions.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jack Antonoff Divulged That Taylor Swift Wrote "You're Losing Me" in 2021, And Swifties Are ~Losing~ Their Damn Minds
She and Joe Alwyn didn't officially break up until 2023.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Has a Total Kitchen Fail In Her Forthcoming Holiday Cooking Special
Hey, it happens to the best of us.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift Are Officially the Best of Friends
And...is Carpenter's latest selfie featuring Swift an Easter egg?
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Swifties Are Going Wild With the Easter Eggs in Taylor's Latest Instagram Post
Can you find them all?
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Taylor Swift's Devastating Breakup Song About Joe Alwyn Is Finally on Spotify
Crying as we speak.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
You Can Now Study "Taylor Swift and Her World" at Harvard University
Sign me up!
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Taylor Swift ALSO Declined to Perform at King Charles' Coronation, Book Claims
Yikes.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Did NOT Announce 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' on Sunday Despite All the Signs Pointing to It
What does it mean???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift’s Friend Cara Delevingne Is the Latest to Join the Chorus of Support for Swift’s Relationship with Travis Kelce
Fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid voiced her approval of the couple earlier this month.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Obviously Super Compatible—Here's Why, According to Astrology
They're so harmonious.
By Iris Goldsztajn