Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Gives a Rare Comment About Their Relationship

Other than seeing photos of him and whoever he's seeing hanging on out yachts, there usually isn't too much known about Leonardo DiCaprio's relationships. He doesn't speak out about them, and his partners tend to stay pretty quiet, too. But, in a new interview with Vogue France for the April 2025 cover, Vittoria Ceretti, DiCaprio's current girlfriend, talked about dating the actor and whether she's seen his most famous film. (You know, the one with the iceberg.)

Ceretti told Vogue France that she and DiCaprio met in Milan, but that she didn't want to go into details about the meeting. Ceretti, who is from Italy, is an accomplished runway and editorial model, who has walked in shows for brands like Chanel and Valentino, and appeared on numerous international covers of Vogue. She and DiCaprio were first linked in the summer of 2023 when they were seen getting coffee together and partying in Ibiza.

In the interview, Ceretti talked about being labeled DiCaprio's girlfriend, even though she had a successful career of her own.

"As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of'—or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter," she said. "And that can be extremely annoying. Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you."

Asked about jealousy being part of a relationship with someone so well-known, the 26-year-old model said, "It's something you learn. If what you're experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed. Because love protects and gives confidence."

Vittoria Ceretti walking in the Chanel Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To get into the conversation about the 50-year-old Oscar-winner, Ceretti was asked if she'd seen Titanic. The blockbuster film was released in December 1997, six months before she was born. "Who hasn't seen it?" she replied. "Or didn't like it? It's an iconic film..."

DiCaprio is known to be very private, and when he gives interviews, they tend to be with his co-stars and solely about their work. But, in a 2024 interview with The Guardian alongside his Killers of the Flower Moon co-star Lily Gladstone, DiCaprio said that being an actor means that "a lot of other stuff comes hand in hand with that" including "the complete loss of your private life."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He continued, "And you know what, a lot of people have to deal with a lot harsher things than having their private life be public knowledge. That’s just one of the byproducts. I feel too lucky to do what I do to sit here and complain about it. It’s just one of the things you have to accept and you adapt."

In her Vogue France interview, Ceretti shared that she values the privacy she has. "[I]f I've learned anything, it's that there's nothing more precious than what we don't know about you. Preserving a part of your life for you and your loved ones is a luxury many in our professions don't have. So I cherish my secret garden."