Lili Reinhart Says Being Apart From Boyfriend Jack Martin Is "Deeply Hard"
"The feeling of missing someone prolonged over eight weeks is exhausting."
Speaking to writer Tyler McCall for Marie Claire's Next Gen issue, Lili Reinhart gushes of boyfriend Jack Martin: "I'm in my lover girl era right now."
Together since 2023, Reinhart and Martin met when he made a TikTok video about Riverdale; she slid into his DMs as a result. Now, Reinhart's favorite thing, she tells McCall, is spending time on the couch with Martin and her dog Milo.
"It's deeply hard on me to be apart from the person I love," she says. "I'm a very domestic woman, and I love to be at home and sit on my couch with my person and my dog; there's nothing that brings me greater joy than that specifically, and when I can't do that, my mental health suffers."
She adds: "When I'm working, he visits me; when he's working, I visit him; and if we're both working at the same time, which happened a lot this year, we just have to put our heads down and get through it. The feeling of missing someone prolonged over eight weeks is exhausting."
As a result, the actress is very selective about the projects she takes on. "I would like to think that I can have a career where I can try to dodge those climbing ladder steps as much as possible," she tells Marie Claire.
"It’s time out of my life—weeks, months—time away from my home, time away from my partner and my family. When someone comes in with an opportunity that's like, 'Make this move in order to make the next move,' I don't have the bandwidth."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.