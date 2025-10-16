Lili Reinhart's Fall Floral Dress Exudes '90s Rom-Com Energy

Florals for fall? That's actually pretty groundbreaking, if you ask me. Typically, plaid and polka-dots are the patterns of choice this time of year. Styling autumnal florals requires a tad more precision than in summer. On October 16, Lili Reinhart proved it's possible with the right color story.

The 29-year-old is currently in New York City before her movie, Hal & Harper, drops on Friday. With a 60° chill in the air, layers were all but required for New Yorkers and tourists alike. Reinhart, on the other hand, braved the breeze in a sleeveless little black dress, sourced by stylist Abdel Nasser. The printed maxi—named the Mistica by De La Vali—began with an opaque, cami-style slip. A sheer overlay covered the entire piece, from the V-shaped neck to the bias-cut skirt. Yellow flowers and green vines cascaded past the asymmetrical hem, which added some major dimension.

The $755 dress comes with a matching scarf made of the same silk chiffon. It draped delicately across her décolletage, while each end dangled behind her shoulders. Since it acted in lieu of a necklace, Reinhart opted for minimal accessories: double-strap heels and $9,995 diamond earrings from Logan Hollowell.

Lili Reinhart served major rom-com main character vibes in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

De La Vali Mistica Midi Dress $755 at delavali.com

By itself, the floral LBD might've been more suitable for June weather. (Picture it with Hailey Bieber's Toteme flip-flops.) But the thin scarf gave it an autumnal overhaul.

The behind-the-back select has become a celebrity staple in record time. Zoë Kravitz wore a similar style at the 2024 Gotham Awards, alongside a lavender Saint Laurent gown. Kendall Jenner followed suit in archival Tom Ford at Jeff Bezos' wedding to Lauren Sánchez. Now, thanks to Reinhart, it's hit the street style scene.

Logan Hollowell Reverse Water Drop Diamond Hoops $9,995 at loganhollowell.com

All in all, contrasting yellow flowers atop black chiffon just scream "protagonist in a fall-themed '90s rom-com." (Let's make that the next -core, shall we?) Think Julia Roberts in Notting Hill or Meg Ryan in You've Got Mail. The vibes are so right for Reinhart, a leading lady in the making.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly cited Lili Reinhart's stylist. It is Abdel Nasser.