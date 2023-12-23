Mariah Carey Is a Holiday Vision In a Chic All-Black Ensemble

Mariah Carey stunned in an all-black ensemble in the place where the "beer flows like wine and beautiful women instinctively flock like the salmon of Capistrano." (If you know, you know.)



On Friday, Dec. 22, the Queen of Christmas and mother of two was spotted in Aspen, Colorado wearing a stylish all-black outfit, including a black-and-white Chanel skully cap, black elbow-length shirt, and a black, sleeveless fur vest.



The pop star paired the look with form-fitting, black sparkly leggings and knee-high black, heeled boots (with the red-bottoms, my friends). The icon also wore black shades as well as a pearl-looking necklace and similar bracelets on both wrists.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recently, the stylish icon visited the White House to spread some festive cheer, meeting both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Carey was joined by her 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon.



Similarly to her Aspen outfit, Carey wore a black glittery dress with a matching jacket while visiting the White House and posing in front of the largest indoor Christmas tree. The Queen completed her goth holiday look with matching pink heels and glittering jewelry.

It's time! pic.twitter.com/8TOSAx2aAwDecember 21, 2023 See more

Carey also shared a photo of herself and her two children visiting with the president in the Oval Office to her personal Instagram account.



"Last week I had the pleasure of meeting President Biden & Vice President Harris at the White House to ring in the holiday season!" the Queen captioned the photo. "While there, we got to see all the festive decor and spread some cheer!"