Did Matty Healy Just Inadvertently Confirm Taylor Swift's "Guilty as Sin" Is About Him?
Very suspicious.
Matty Healy just dropped a huge clue that one of Taylor Swift's recent songs is about him.
Whether or not he meant to do it, Healy shared Annie Lennox' version of "Downtown Lights" by The Blue Nile on Instagram Stories on Monday, writing, "If you don't know this cover, you are welcome"
This seemingly simple gesture has sent Swifties into a tailspin, because their fave's song "Guilty as Sin?" from The Tortured Poets Department, starts with the lyrics: "Drowning in The Blue Nile / He sent me 'Downtown Lights' / I hadn't heard it in a while."
Other words in the song include: "I keep recalling things we never did / Messy top lip kiss / How I long for our trysts / Without ever touching his skin / How can I be guilty as sin?"
Basically, Healy may have sent Swift "Downtown Lights," and many months later sent us all "Downtown Lights." Quite the turn of events, TBH.
"matty healy posting downtown lights onto his story and I am reacting totally normally about it," one person wrote on X.
"Matty logging on today starting absolute chaos then dipping," said someone else.
Though Swift hasn't directly confirmed who any of her songs are about, most fans believe that a large proportion of TTPD is about her dalliance with the 1975 frontman circa May 2023. Though their romance was short-lived, more songs seem to be about Healy than about the popstar's ex of six years, Joe Alwyn.
Songs believed to be about the rocker are "The Tortured Poets Department," "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," "But Daddy I Love Him," and "Fresh Out the Slammer."
Soon after Swift's album was released, Healy and his family were said to be relieved that it didn't tear him down too badly. "Matty’s family knew about the relationship," one source told Us Weekly at the time. "And they were worried that Taylor was going to rip him apart. Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he’s been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he’s a villain."
Since his romance with Swift, Healy has moved on with model Gabbriette Bechtel, to whom he's engaged.
Meanwhile, the popstar has famously been dating NFL pro Travis Kelce for over a year now.
All's well that ends well!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
