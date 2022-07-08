Meghan Markle "Is Happy Her Name Has Been Cleared" Following Reports of Palace Staff Bullying, Source Says

In March 2021, Meghan Markle was accused of bullying Palace staff during her time as a working royal.

Buckingham Palace promptly announced its intentions to investigate those claims, a report which was completed recently. The Palace announced it would not release the findings, which many—including the Sussexes, apparently—took to mean that the duchess had been found not to have bullied anyone (please note, we don't in fact know anything about the findings for certain).

"Meghan is a fair boss and never bullied anyone who worked for her at the Palace in the first place. She’s happy that her name has been cleared from the defamatory claims," a source told Us Weekly. "She and Harry are looking forward to putting the incident behind them and are happily moving on with their lives in Montecito."

The duchess always denied the allegations that she had bullied members of her staff, with lawyers for her and Prince Harry calling it all a "calculated smear campaign."

Apparently, the bullying accusations were even "rescinded" by two of the staffers concerned, as claimed in an extra chapter of bestseller Finding Freedom, which was added in the fall.

As part of The Princes and the Press, a BBC documentary on William and Harry, Meghan's lawyer Jenny Afia said, "This narrative that no one could work for the Duchess of Sussex, that she was too difficult or demanding a boss, and that everyone had to leave, is just not true."

So, yeah, hopefully we can all just forget about this and move forward.

