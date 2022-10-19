Meghan Markle Says Love Is at the Center of Everything She and Prince Harry Do

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Meghan Markle is a sucker for a good love story, and to that I can only say, "hard relate."
In a new cover interview with Variety, the Duchess of Sussex was asked about what an "ideal project" would be under hers and Prince Harry's Archewell umbrella, and the duchess said that the common thread always has to be love. And you may find that cheesy, but I think we can all agree that we need more of that kind of lightheartedness these days.
"So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story," the duchess revealed.
"I think that’s what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding. People love love. I’m not excluded in that sentiment. And our definition of love is really expansive: Partner love, self-love, the love of community and family. We use that as the baseline of the kind of shows and documentaries we want out there."
Markle went on to give examples of how love informs hers and Harry's life and work.
"For my husband, the Invictus Games have been such a huge piece of his life and his work, having been in the army for 10 years and working for the rehabilitation of wounded vets and their families," she explained.
"We talk about emotional injuries that come from those types of experiences. Those are love stories. For scripted, we want to think about how we can evolve from that same space and do something fun! It doesn’t always have to be so serious. Like a good rom-com. Don’t we miss them? I miss them so much. I’ve probably watched When Harry Met Sally a million times. And all the Julia Roberts rom-coms. We need to see those again."
Now I need to see these again, too... If this is all giving you ideas, BTW, here's Marie Claire's guide to some of the best romantic comedies ever.
This isn't the first time the duchess has revealed how much love informs her day-to-day. In her recent interview with The Cut, she said that she and Harry have a pair of palm trees in their Montecito backyard which represents their love. :) :) :)
Of course, the Sussexes' love encompasses their family life with children Archie and Lilibet, which the duchess addressed further in the Variety interview.
"We work from home, as most people started to do during lockdown," she revealed.
"It allows us to have significant time with our kids at this really special moment in their lives. We’ll never get this time back. I make breakfast, and we get the kids set for the day."
How very lovely and wholesome for everybody involved.
