Meghan Markle May Return to the U.K. in November to Receive an Award

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle has been working with various charities for years, and she may once again be getting recognized for that work.

The Sun reports that she is potentially in the running for an honorary 2022 GQ Men of the Year award. And apparently, she is "expected" to return to the U.K. to attend the London ceremony on Nov. 16.

"Meghan has been offered one of the top awards of the evening so it’s a massive coup for her," a source told The Sun.

"She already has a close relationship with GQ due to her friendship with Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, which is also owned by Condé Nast.

"Edward is very much seen as a friend rather than a business acquaintance."

The Duchess of Sussex famously guest-edited British Vogue's September issue in 2019, in which she honored select women she chose as "Forces for Change."

The GQ Awards have been postponed from their original date of Sept. 7, reportedly so that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan can come if they want to.

"Due to their mini tour of Europe Meghan wouldn’t have been able to attend if awards went ahead on their original date in September," The Sun's source continued.

"Talks about the evening were already happening before The Queen’s passing so no doubt things will have to be reevaluated to make sure it’s as respectful as possible."

When the Queen sadly passed on Sept. 8, the Sussexes were in Europe for a series of charity engagements. The new date for the Awards hopefully means it shouldn't clash with any of their current engagements. It remains to be seen whether they make the trip across the Atlantic or not.

Both the duke and duchess have made very few trips back to the U.K. since their royal exit in early 2020, but following the Queen's death, it's possible that they will want to come more often—even possibly to build bridges with the rest of the family. Let's see!