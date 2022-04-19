Meghan Markle's White Wardrobe in The Hague Sent "A Message of Peacefulness and Unity," Expert Says
The latest was a Valentino mini-dress.
Meghan Markle attended her husband Prince Harry's Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, to show him her love and support.
She was there for the first few days, but has now set off back to California to reunite with her young children, Archie, 2 (almost 3), and Lilibet, 10 months.
The Duchess of Sussex flew back to Los Angeles on Monday, Hello! reports, while the Duke of Sussex will presumably stay until the games' completion on Friday, April 22.
Hello! hypothesized that the duchess didn't stay for the full duration of the event because she didn't want to be away from her kids for too long.
During a children's reading the duchess led, she apparently told British army veteran James Stride, a contestant, that she really missed her son and daughter.
"Meghan was quite chatty and told me she was missing her children," Stride told the Daily Mail. "She said she wanted to be with children as she was missing her own."
The Games were fairly eventful while Markle was in attendance, for many reasons, including the fact that they are generally quite an emotional affair: They consist of sporting competitions between teams made up of injured servicemen and women (both veterans and those currently serving).
One fact stood out to royal fans: the duchess' sartorial choices—specifically, her choice to basically wear only white outfits throughout her stay in the Netherlands.
She wore an all-white Valentino suit:
She wore an off-the-shoulder white top from Katie Holmes' favorite brand Khaite:
And she wore this white jacket:
Even when she wore a black jacket, she had a white top on underneath:
For her last outfit at the events, she chose a Valentino mini-dress with floral cut-outs, paired with a lovely red lip—quite the showstopper:
No clothing choices are left up to chance in the Royal Family, so what does all this white mean? Is it suffragette white? A neutral statement showing she's not supporting the U.K. or the U.S. specifically? Marie Claire got the deets from psychic and spiritual expert Inbaal Honigman.
"White in terms of light carries inside it all the different colors," Honigman tells us. "So it is inclusive and broad in a sense that it can send any message you want to send."
"The color white in and of itself sends a message of peacefulness," she adds. "In my mind, it's also linked with the location because The Hague is obviously a center of lots of international associations that deal with and encourage and try to control world peace. I feel like the entire message of Meghan Markle wearing white at The Hague is a message of peacefulness and unity."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
