Celebrities React to the Passing of Iconic Director Garry Marshall

Hollywood is mourning the loss of director Garry Marshall, a true icon who passed away at the age of 81 on Tuesday, leaving behind a legacy of TV and films that have enormously influenced the industry. Not only did Marshall create Happy Days, he was responsible for Pretty Woman, Runaway Bride, and The Princess Diaries, to name just a few of his projects. Marshall worked with countless celebrities throughout his rich career, many of whom are coming forward to memorialize him on social media. Read their emotional (and somewhat heartbreaking) tributes below:

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Yvette Nicole Brown (@yvettenicolebrown) A photo posted by on

I only met Garry Marshall once, when I was very young, but he was incredibly warm, encouraging, and generous with his time and energy. 💙July 20, 2016 See more

I lost a friend & mentor. We lost a beautiful man & masterful story teller. Gary Marshall I love you. I hope I get to go where you are.July 20, 2016 See more

Garry Marshall. Lovely man.July 20, 2016 See more

Garry Marshall, I am forever indebted to you. Thank you for taking a chance on me. I love you. On the wings on Angels, rest now.July 20, 2016 See more

Oh man, this is a tough one. Honored I spent time with this kind man. My love to his wife and family. #garrymarshall pic.twitter.com/COetJYtqMzJuly 20, 2016 See more

Garry Marshall I adored working with you, your kindness unforgotten. "May you be in heaven half an hour before the Devil knows you're dead."July 20, 2016 See more

Garry Marshall was a wonderful man, hilarious, gifted in the ways of humanity and storytelling. He launched and nur… https://t.co/N1raCJkzQMJuly 20, 2016 See more

Our beloved Garry Marshall has passed. Our family will miss him so very much. RIP dear one. pic.twitter.com/F7y3RkLn1ZJuly 20, 2016 See more

RIP #GarryMarshall whose humor & humanity inspired. He was a world class boss & mentor whose creativity and leadership meant a ton to me.July 20, 2016 See more

Saluting director #GarryMarshall for giving us decades of humor + heart. Iconic characters + moments that live on. pic.twitter.com/Cz4nGLgUToJuly 20, 2016 See more

God I loved this Man. #GarryMarshall pic.twitter.com/WETmZQhdK2July 20, 2016 See more

A post shared by Juliette Lewis (@juliettelewis) A photo posted by on

I was blessed to have worked with Garry Marshall. Not only was he a wonderful director, but also, he was a gentle, loving, kind man. #RIPJuly 20, 2016 See more

GARRY MARSHALL Rest In Peace .. Thank you for my professional life. Thank you for your loyalty , friendship and generosity .July 20, 2016 See more

So sad to hear that Garry Marshall just passed, he brought us great TV! My condolences to his family #RIPGarry🙏 Pretty Woman, Happy Days...July 20, 2016 See more

The world has lost a great man, a comedy icon and a wonderful friend. Rest in peace Garry Marshall.July 20, 2016 See more

Garry Marshall gave me one of the best experiences I ever had in my career. Thanks pal. RIPJuly 20, 2016 See more

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.