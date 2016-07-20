Celebrities React to the Passing of Iconic Director Garry Marshall

The man behind so many of your favorite movies, from Pretty Woman to Princess Diaries to Never Been Kissed to Beaches.

Mehera Bonner

By

Hollywood is mourning the loss of director Garry Marshall, a true icon who passed away at the age of 81 on Tuesday, leaving behind a legacy of TV and films that have enormously influenced the industry. Not only did Marshall create Happy Days, he was responsible for Pretty WomanRunaway Bride, and The Princess Diaries, to name just a few of his projects. Marshall worked with countless celebrities throughout his rich career, many of whom are coming forward to memorialize him on social media. Read their emotional (and somewhat heartbreaking) tributes below:

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Yvette Nicole Brown (@yvettenicolebrown)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Juliette Lewis (@juliettelewis)

A photo posted by on

Latest

