Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Went For a Polished Champagne Look, and We'd Like to Drink to That

Step aside George and Amal Clooney! It's time to turn our attention to another gorgeous celebrity couple gracing the red carpet. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban provided the perfect coordinated look at a special screening for her upcoming series Expats.

Kidman wore a slinky champagne-colored gown that looked designed to complement her skin tone. This dress was actually made for her, as it was a Fendi custom haute couture gown. It was strapless and pulled in tightly at the corset-like bust. The full-length gown had a slit along the side, which allowed Kidman to show off her matching heels as well.

Her iconic red locks were pinned up in a tousled updo, with several curls framing her face. She went for a simple blush-focused makeup look reminiscent of Old Hollywood glam.

Aside from the simple bangle on her arm, Kidman wore one very special accessory that night: her husband. Urban wore a pinstripe suit with a shirt and tie in the same shade of champagne. Together, they look sleek and elegant, the perfect partners in crime. Urban added a little musician touch to hit look with platform boots, (which may also be an attempt to be closer to his wife's height).

Expats is an Amazon Prime original series that features Kidman as Margaret, a wealthy American woman living a seemingly idyllic life in Hong Kong. This all changes when the unthinkable happens, and her young son goes missing.

It's been a busy time for Kidman, as she also just announced that season three of her award-winning show, Big Little Lies, is in the works! Not only that, but we can also expect a season two of Nine Perfect Strangers. Hopefully that premiere will bring another perfectly matched outfit from this stunning couple.

(Image credit: Getty Images)