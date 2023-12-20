Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Went For a Polished Champagne Look, and We'd Like to Drink to That

Step aside George and Amal Clooney! It's time to turn our attention to another gorgeous celebrity couple gracing the red carpet. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban provided the perfect coordinated look at a special screening for her upcoming series Expats.
Kidman wore a slinky champagne-colored gown that looked designed to complement her skin tone. This dress was actually made for her, as it was a Fendi custom haute couture gown. It was strapless and pulled in tightly at the corset-like bust. The full-length gown had a slit along the side, which allowed Kidman to show off her matching heels as well.
Her iconic red locks were pinned up in a tousled updo, with several curls framing her face. She went for a simple blush-focused makeup look reminiscent of Old Hollywood glam.
Aside from the simple bangle on her arm, Kidman wore one very special accessory that night: her husband. Urban wore a pinstripe suit with a shirt and tie in the same shade of champagne. Together, they look sleek and elegant, the perfect partners in crime. Urban added a little musician touch to hit look with platform boots, (which may also be an attempt to be closer to his wife's height).
Expats is an Amazon Prime original series that features Kidman as Margaret, a wealthy American woman living a seemingly idyllic life in Hong Kong. This all changes when the unthinkable happens, and her young son goes missing.
It's been a busy time for Kidman, as she also just announced that season three of her award-winning show, Big Little Lies, is in the works! Not only that, but we can also expect a season two of Nine Perfect Strangers. Hopefully that premiere will bring another perfectly matched outfit from this stunning couple.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
Cozy Night in or Big Night Out: These 32 Fashion Items Fit Every NYE Plan
Shop our editor's top finds for New Year's Eve looks for staying in or going out. There is no shortage of sequins, faux fur, and cozy essentials.
By Natalie Gray Herder
-
Hailey Bieber Threw the Seasonal Dressing Rulebook Out the Window
A Fair Isle sweater paired with a mini skirt? Why not!
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Gigi Hadid Confirms: A Colorful and Cozy Beanie Is the Ideal Finishing Touch
Monochromatic minimalism with a lone pop of color.
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
Nicole Kidman Confirms That Season Three of ‘Big Little Lies’ is Happening
The HBO series hasn’t been on the air since 2019.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Nicole Kidman Shades Giada De Laurentiis's Cooking in the Most Awkward TV Segment of the Week
Things didn't go as planned on this 'Ellen' segment...
By Lauren Alexis Fisher